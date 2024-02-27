5 outlandish Pokemon Presents announcements that we will likely not see on Pokemon Day 2024

Pokemon Day 2024 begins on February 27, 2024, and with it comes a full Pokemon Presents demonstration to announce new games and other properties in the world of Pocket Monsters. It's a time of speculation and excitement for many fans, but it's best to temper expectations to some degree, as many hopeful announcements for the upcoming presentation may not be likely.

While leaks and rumors have swirled around the Pokemon faithful, it's only understandable for fans to offer their own hopes for upcoming Pocket Monsters games and projects. Some certainly seem plausible, including remakes of the Generation V Black and White games, but others are less convincing.

While anything can happen during Pokemon Presents, fans may not want to invest too much in a few hopeful announcements.

5 Pokemon announcements that may not come to pass during Pokemon Presents 2024

1) Generation X

Pokemon Presents may not close the book on Generation IX yet (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion may have just wrapped up a few months ago, but fans eager to see the next generation of Pocket Monsters games may want to pump the brakes a bit. Pokemon Presents typically announces new generations in three-year increments, at least according to recent history, and it may be too early to wrap up Generation IX.

There's also the matter of rumors surrounding a new Nintendo console that The Pokemon Company may want to take advantage of before it announces its next-generation games. Moreover, Generation IX may have begun with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but there's still room to introduce other games to the generation before moving on.

2) A New Scarlet and Violet DLC

Pokemon Presents isn't likely to announce a new DLC so soon after The Indigo Disk (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC only just concluded a few months ago, along with the Mochi Mayhem epilogue, the likelihood of another DLC announcement for Scarlet and Violet at Pokemon Presents is pretty low. Considering the Mochi Mayhem epilogue is a proper epilogue that ends a long narrative arc, Game Freak may be putting Scarlet/Violet's story to bed.

Pokemon fans saw this with the Sword and Shield Switch games as well, as the games received two DLCs (The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra) to conclude their content schedule. New raids or events might still come to Scarlet and Violet, but the confirmation of new DLC for them would be highly uncharacteristic of The Pokemon Company.

3) A New Stadium/Colosseum Spin-Off

A new Stadium/Colosseum title might not be the spin-off of choice at Pokemon Presents 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Stadium and Colosseum are some of the most beloved Pokemon spin-off games in the franchise's history. While the Stadium and Stadium 2 titles were made available for Switch Online's Nintendo 64 emulator, it may not be a sign that a new Stadium/Colosseum title is planned for Pokemon Presents.

Spin-off announcements are tough to predict, but given the reception to newer entries like Pokemon Legends: Arceus or the Mystery Dungeon series, it might be more likely that these spin-offs are prioritized if The Pokemon Company has games in mind outside of the primary series.

4) Another Generation II Remake

Johto rumors have swirled around Pokemon Presents 2024, though not always in a believable direction (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's been a substantial amount of chatter surrounding the Johto region in the lead-up to Pokemon Day 2024, which has led some fans to hope that a new game set in Johto may be on the way. While this is possible, the supposition that the game may be another remake of Pokemon Gold and Silver may not be what fans should expect when Pokemon Presents begins on February 27, 2024.

While Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver have been on the market for about 15 years now, revisiting their stories on current-generation consoles may still be too soon. Some fans have suggested that a Pokemon Legends (possibly surrounding Celebi) or Let's GO! game take place there instead, which may be more believable than Game Freak remaking a Generation that has already been remade once.

5) A 2.5D "Octopath Traveler"-styled title

A return to Pokemon's pixellated days likely isn't in the cards during Pokemon Presents 2024 (Image via Dott - 3D Pixel Artist/YouTube)

For some reason (likely due to incredibly talented fan artists creating mock-ups of it), many fans are hopeful that Pokemon Presents 2024 will usher in a return to pixel graphics for a new game. However, many fans have stated that instead of sticking to the art style of older Pokemon games, Game Freak should aim for a new 2.5D art style.

Made popular with titles like Final Fantasy Tactics, Octopath Traveler, and Triangle Strategy, this art style would certainly be a very ambitious direction for the Pokemon series to take. Having 2D sprites rendered in a 3D environment would be a cool idea for a new title, but it may be too ambitious of a project for Game Freak, considering its history of sticking to the formula.

Anything is possible, and some Pokemon fans have made incredible 2.5D renders to show the potential for a game in this art style, but Game Freak doesn't seem like the developer to make such a drastic move given how safely it's stuck to its guns in the past, and fans hoping for them to take a leap during Pokemon Presents may be left disappointed.

Poll : Will you be watching Pokemon Presents 2024? Yes No 0 votes