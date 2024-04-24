5 powerful Pokemon that can be caught effortlessly in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has added numerous strong Pokemon to its database, although some can be caught with less effort. There are various ways of capturing Pocket Monsters in the game, such as throwing a Poke Ball at a Wild Pokemon or beating Raids. It doesn’t stop there. Hatching different KM Pokemon eggs is another approach. With so many ways to obtain them, you might wonder which is the most straightforward one.

Powerful Pokemon are entities that have tremendous battle power, great movesets, and type advantage. They can easily fit into a team and aid other remaining members with their prowess and roles.

On that note, here are five robust entities Pokemon GO trainers can catch effortlessly in the game.

Get the best Pokemon, such as Tyranitar and Umbreon in Pokemon GO with fewer complications

Look, it's a shiny Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Machamp

Machamp (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Machamp is a strong Fighting-type Pokemon with access to several Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO. It has a Max CP of 3455, a strong Attack stat of 234, a moderate Defense stat of 159, and an impressive Stamina stat of 209.

This humanoid creature enjoys the Cloudy Weather Boost effect, which increases its spawns and battle power during raids. With a Base Catch Rate (BCR) of 20% and a Base Flee Rate of 0%, it can be captured effortlessly in the game.

Machamp is a robust raid attacker; you can easily get it through the evolution method. If you search for it in the overworld, you will spend a lot of time hunting and wasting Pokemon GO Lure Modules and Incense. Thus, the best approach to attain Machamp is to evolve Machop into Machoke. Altogether, you need 125 Candies to complete the evolution process.

2) Slaking

Slaking From Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slaking is a Normal-type Pokemon introduced in Pokemon GO during the release of several Hoenn-region Pokemon in 2017. It boasts an unbelievable Max CP of 5010, making it a potent critter with incredible battle power. The Attack power of this Gorilla-like beast is 290, and its Defense and Stamina powers are 166 and 284, respectively.

The only downside of owning a Slaking is that it needs more move versatility. Like Machamp, Slaking can be easily obtained. Pokemon, like Gyarados, are more complex to add to one’s collection as their evolving procedure costs 400 Candies. On the other hand, the Lazy Pokemon only requires 125 Candies in total to evolve Slakoth into Vigoroth and Vigoroth into Slaking.

3) Tyranitar

Regular Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Rock and Dark-type Tyranitar originates from the Johto region in Pokemon GO. Although a remarkable force, it can be caught easily in raids. The Dinosaur-lookalike monster sports a max CP of 4335, with an Attack of 251, Defense of 207, and Stamina of 225. It receives a Weather Boost in Partly Cloudy and Fog weather conditions. Fire Blast is a potent fire-type move, and Tyranitar can use it.

Whether you face a Tyranitar or a Mega Tyranitar in Raid Battles, you can easily solo defeat and catch them. This is because of the immense vulnerability it has against Fighting-type moves. It is 256% weak to the said attacks, so forming a team of six of the most influential Fighting-type Pokemon should easily beat it. This helps earn Tyranitar encounters from raids.

4) Gengar

Gengar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Gengar is a classic Ghost and Poison-type species. With many attack options, the creature can use them in different battle scenarios. The max CP of the Gengar is 3254, and it benefits from Cloudy and Fog weather. Its Attack stat is 261, while its Defense and Stamina stats are 149 and 155, respectively.

The best moveset of Gengar is its ability to deal 18.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) with a Total Damage Output (TDO) of 354.57. To get Gengar effortlessly in the mobile game, you need a traded Haunter. The latter doesn’t demand any Candy while evolving, but if you don’t own a traded Haunter, you must spend 125 Gastly Candies during the evolution process.

Are you interested in learning how to get Pokemon by trading in Pokemon GO?

5) Umbreon

Umbreon in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can evolve Umbreon from Eevee in Pokemon GO with a simple nickname trick. Umbreon is a solo Dark-type Pokemon, which is one of the many eeveelutions. You might be shocked to see the creature in this list since its evolution requirement is considered a struggle. It is a Defense-centric entity with a max CP of 2416, Attack of 126, Defense of 126, and Stamina of 216.

You only require up to 25 Eevee Candies to evolve an Eevee into an Umbreon the first time. By giving it a new name, “Tamao,” and pressing the evolve button, you can get an Umbreon. However, right after that, the Nickname trick will be void, and you need to set Eevee as a Buddy Pokemon. Then, you need to walk 10 km with it and evolve it at night.