5 PvP Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Spelunker's Cove

The Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove event is currently live, and you can get some high-value Pokemon for PvP battles from it. With the start of the Shared Skies season, Niantic has made important changes in the GO Battle League PvP mode, giving players with solid fighters a distinct advantage in battle. However, you don't have to stress out since you will have the opportunity to come across many strong Pokemon, including Legendaries, at this event.

The Spelunker’s Cove event features different Pokemon in the wild and boasts various tiers of raid bosses, which you can defeat to earn encounters with their regular and shiny forms. You can also receive rewards by completing Research tasks. That said, here is the list of the five PvP Pokemon that trainers can catch at the Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove.

Five PvP Pokemon to capture in Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove

1) Carbink

Trending

Carbink (Image via TPC)

Carbink is a top PvP Pokemon in the Great League of the GO Battle League formats. The PvPoke website ranks it at #4 in the Great League meta, making it a must-have species. The Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove is the first event from the Shared Skies season that marks the return of this Rock and Fairy-type Pokemon to the wild.

In the game, Carbink has a maximum CP of 1658, an Attack stat of 95, a Defense stat of 285, and a Stamina stat of 137. Although the monster doesn’t have access to versatile moves, whatever it has is formidable. To use Carbink in the Great League matches, you can set Rock Throw as the Fast Move and Rock Slide + Moonblast as the Charged Moves.

2) Rhydon

Rhydon (Image via TPC)

A Ground and Rock-type Pokemon that evolves from Rhyhorn, Rhydon is a powerful critter in Pokemon GO you can use in a team for the Master League. However, the creature is highly susceptible to Grass and Water-type moves, making it less reliable than Carbink. The PvPoke advises against using Rhydon in the Great and Ultra League meta.

Although you cannot get a Rhydon directly in the Pokemon GO Spleunker’s Cove, you can catch a Rhyhorn and evolve it. You can trigger the Rhyhorn evolution with the help of 25 Candy. To get more out of a Rhydon, you can push its evolution line a step further into a Rhyperior, an even more powerful stage. But, a Rhydon can only evolve with 100 Candies and a Sinnoh Stone.

3) Azumarill

Azumarill (Image via TPC)

While Azumarill is not a recommended pick for the Ultra and Master League battles, it is a top choice for the Great League. This Water and Fairy-type Pokemon can team up with other meta contenders to make a robust unit, which you can use to win matches and receive exciting rewards.

However, before you can do that, you have to first get a Marill in the Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove event. You can then evolve it into an Azumarill by feeding the critter 25 Candies.

Azumaril’s stat spread has a max CP of 1795 with an Attack Stat of 112, a Defense stat of 152, and a Stamina stat of 225. The monster can easily assume the role of a tanker thanks to its high endurance power. Moreover, it can also last long in PvP battles because of its defensive capabilities. Overall, the creature sports outstanding prowess and should be caught during the Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove.

4) Golisopod

Golisopod (Image via TPC)

Obtaining a Golisopod in Pokemon GO directly is a challenging task. Thus, many trainers prefer the traditional approach of evolving a Wimpod into a Golisopod. In the Spelunker’s Cove event, you cannot get an evolved form, but you can get a Wimpod.

You can turn on the Lure Modules and Incense around the areas with Rain weather conditions. If you play the game in this weather condition, the likelihood of encountering a wild Wimpod is high. With the event running for three more days, you have time on your hands to gather Candies to trigger Wimpod’s evolution.

Golisopod is a dual Bug and Water-type Pokemon with a maximum CP of 3575, and Attack, Defense, and Stamina stats of 218, 226, and 181, respectively. Per the Master League rankings from the PvPoke, Golisopod ranks #4 on the list.

5) Incarnate Forme Landours

Incarnate Landorus (Image via TPC)

Incarnate Forme Landorus is an effective PvP Pokemon to bring into the Master League fights. In the Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove event, this Legendary appears as a boss in 5-star raids. You have to win the raid by using Ice and Water-type counters to encounter and catch it. Although it is beatable, you have to acknowledge its capacity and prepare accordingly.

Landorus (Incarnate) is a dual Ground and Flying-type Pokemon with a maximum CP of 4057. While the monster has outstanding offensive capacity and boasts remarkable Stamina, it is lacking in defense. Its Attack stat is 261 in the game, and its Defense and Stamina stats are 182 and 205, respectively.