How to get Golisopod in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Golisopod is a Water and Bug-type creature that's an excellent pick for Pokemon GO Battle League. Its shiny form has been available to capture since April 4, 2024. The ongoing Sizeable Surprises event allows one to get one’s hand on the Hard Scale Pokemon. There are various ways to obtain entities in the mobile title. You can catch them from the wild, beat raids, or complete Research tasks.

This article will detail all the ways to obtain Golisopod and Shiny Golisopod and provide their stat distribution. Here's how you add them to your Pokemon GO collection.

Pokemon GO: How to get Golisopod

Golisopod vs Pikachu in the anime (Image via TPC)

Niantic introduced Golisopod during the Pokemon TCG crossover event in 2022. Two years after its debut, the company released its shiny variant. Both are now available in GO, but you must meet a condition to obtain them. Unlike other Pocket Monsters that can be captured from multiple mediums, the Hard Scale Pokemon can only be acquired through evolution.

Way to get Golisopod:

Evolve a Wimpod

As of this writing, you evolve a Wimpod into a Golisopod by feeding 400 Pokemon Candies to the former. In Pokemon GO, one of the hardest feats is collecting Candy. Since farming them is challenging, partake in events featuring Wimpods and catch them.

There are also multiple ways to collect Pokemon Candy, such as transferring Pokemon to Professor Willow, hatching eggs, and trading. So, the best approach to farming them would be to catch as many Wimpods as possible and then do the said activities.

How to get Shiny Golisopod in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, feed 400 Candy to a Shiny Wigpod to evolve it into a Shiny Golisopod. Since the game doesn’t allow a trainer to hunt Golisopods directly, you must rely on the evolution process.

Pokemon Golisopod and Shiny Golisopod: Stats, moves, and best moveset

Stat spread of the Hard Scale Pokemon (Image via TPC)

The only difference between Golisopod and Shiny Golisopod is their coloring in the game. Except this, their stats, moves, weaknesses, and resistances remain the same.

Max CP : 3575

: 3575 Attack : 218

: 218 Defense : 226

: 226 Stamina : 181

: 181 Fast Moves : Fury Cutter, Shadow Claw, Metal Claw, and Waterfall

: Fury Cutter, Shadow Claw, Metal Claw, and Waterfall Charged Moves : Aerial Ace, Aqua Jet, X-Scissor, Razor Shell, and Liquidation

: Aerial Ace, Aqua Jet, X-Scissor, Razor Shell, and Liquidation Best PvP moveset : Shadow Claw, X-Scissor, and Liquidation

: Shadow Claw, X-Scissor, and Liquidation Best PvE moveset: Fury Cutter and Razor Shell

