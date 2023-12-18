5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 and 2

The most challenging pursuit for Pokemon GO players is to find rare creatures, and the Winter Holiday Part 1 and 2 provide a shot at catching them. Shiny, Legendary, Mythical, and regional variants are all rare in the game; however, some regular forms also fit into this description.

Players' geographical areas and their weather also determine which critter is rare or common. Location plays a key role in spawning a monster; the critter found in one area may be rare to players residing in another.

Considering these factors, we will list five rare Pokemon to catch in the Winter Holiday Part 1 and 2, including a Legendary, Regigigas.

Regigigas, Holiday Attire Pikachu, and three other rare Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 and 2

1) Cetitan

It is unknown when Cetitan will reappear (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cetitan is a new addition to Pokemon GO, which will be released with the start of The Winter Holiday Part 1 event. Niantic usually introduces regular forms first and Shiny variants later, so players won't encounter the latter anytime soon.

However, this doesn’t kill the excitement since players can add a new Pokemon to their Pokedex. Cetitan is an Ice-type Pocket Monster with a max CP of 3591, belonging to the Paldean region.

To get this Pokemon during the event, players must evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan. The former can be found in the wild, one-star Raids, and Research Tasks. Additionally, one will only need 50 Candies to trigger its evolution.

Players can use Incense and Lure Modules during the Winter Holiday Part 1 and 2 to boost Cetoddle wild spawns. For one-star raids, they can take the best raid counters to defeat it. Moreover, they can spin Pokestops and purchase tickets to the research quests to get additional Cetoddle encounters.

2) Holiday Attire Pikachu

Holiday Attire Pikachu has a base catch rate of 10% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Pokemon GO has numerous capturable costumed Pikachu, Holiday Attire Pikachu arrives only during the cold season. The Winter Holiday Part 1 and 2 give players several opportunities to add it to their collection. There is no better time than this event to get a Holiday Attire Raichu as well. For that, players will need to find the Electric-type in the wild, one-star Raids, or through the Research quest.

Holiday Attire Pikachu’s spawn rate in the wild can be boosted by activating Lure Modules and Incense. While the former must be attached to a Pokestop, the latter must be used on a Trainer.

Players can adopt this strategy to catch this variant alongside others, such as Seel and Bergmite. By feeding a Holiday Attire Pikachu 50 Candies, they can evolve it into a Holiday Attire Raichu.

3) Holiday Psyduck

Holiday Psyduck has a base catch rate of 20% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Winter Holiday event will introduce Holiday Psyduck to Pokemon GO. Unlike the rare Pokemon mentioned above, this one can only be obtained in the event’s second part. It will appear in the wild with Pocket Monsters like Holiday Delibird, Snorunt, and Galarian Darumaka.

Players must use their lure resources to catch up with Holiday Psyduck’s spawn rate, and lucky ones can even find a Shiny variant. Moreover, it will appear as a one-star raid boss and can be defeated by exploiting its Electric and Grass-type weaknesses. The more they beat it, the more Candies they can make to evolve it into Holiday Golduck.

Completing the research quest will also reward players with Holiday Psyduck’s encounter. They can get it through Field and Timed Research Tasks. The former will be free of cost, while the latter will have to be purchased.

4) Regigigas

Regigigas gets a weather boost in Partly Cloudy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As Kyruem leaves the Pokemon GO Gym on December 23, 2023, The Winter Holiday Part 2 returns Regigigas as a five-star raid boss. This Legendary is a Normal-type creature weak to Fighting-type moves and resists Ghost-type attacks. Players must build their roster around its weaknesses to win against it.

Pokemon GO's Regigigas is a rare addition since it only appears in raids and has a base catch rate of 2%. So, this is an excellent opportunity to capture the creature, as it has the power to assist trainers in different battle scenarios. Its max CP can reach up to 4913, and with its well-balanced stats, a good team for it can do magic in the GO Battle League.

5) Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Darumaka has a base flee rate of 9% (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Galarain form of Darumaka is one of the rare Pokemon to catch during the Pokemon GO Winter Holiday event. Players will have many days to encounter it since Part 1 will start on December 18, and Part 2 ends on December 31. The 13-day-long window can be utilized by participating in wild encounters, hatching 2 KM Eggs, and purchasing an Event-exclusive Timed Research quest for $2.

The important thing to note is that Galarian Darumaka cannot be encountered in Pokemon GO Raids during the event. Therefore, players must rely on finding it in the wild or hatching Pokemon Eggs. Although the encounter isn’t guaranteed this way, buying a ticket solidifies a chance to grab Galarian Darumaka.