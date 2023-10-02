5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO for October 2023

Pokemon GO fans can expect a bevy of new content this October. As usual, this month brings excitement to the community by featuring existing monsters and debuting new ones. On the first day of this month, Shiny Shadow Moltres made its debut through Shadow Raids, and by the end of the month, trainers will encounter Yamask in Yamask Spotlight hour. From multiple Pokestop Showcases to GO Battle League, there are many things to look forward to.

Several events are lined up this October. And with so many occasions and special days in store for the players, it would be better to learn about them and plan for big rewards. Here are five things to look for in Pokemon GO for October 2023.

GO City Safari and four other things to know in Pokemon GO for October 2023

1) Darkrai in 5-star Raid Battles

Darkrai in raids (Image via Niantic)

Darkrai is a Mythical Pokemon originating from the Sinnoh region. It will take over the gym worldwide at 10 am local time on October 20, 2023, and will remain there till November 3, 8 pm local time. Such an opportunity is excellent for encountering and battling this Dark-type raid boss in Pokemon GO. This rare critter was last seen in Raid Battles in October 2022, so finding it after so long is definitely exciting.

Trainers in this raid must learn about Darkrai’s type, weaknesses, and resistance. Given its typing, it’s weak to Bug, Fighting, and Fairy-type moves and resistant to Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type attacks. Partakers should focus on this Pokemon's weaknesses and build a strong team to win.

2) Pokemon GO City Safari

City Safari event (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO City Safari is a two-day event coming to Seoul, South Korea, on October 7 and 8, 2023. Those who want to participate in this event must buy a one-day ticket for ₩11,000 to set off on a new city-wide adventure. During this period, you will encounter themed wild monsters throughout the city. The primary purpose of this gathering is to help trainers connect with new friends and discover vibrant stories.

Ticket-holding players will benefit from bonuses such as the Pokemon GO Lure Module working for four hours and trades requiring 50% less Stardust. The ticket add-on option, which will work on the second day of the two-day event, will allow them to benefit from multiple activities. Raid provides additional Pokemon Candies, egg-hatching rewards, and hatch bonuses, and city-wide gameplay increases the number of special trades to five.

3) Weekend Shadow Raids

Encounter Shadow Moltres (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO event department team has much to offer trainers this October, like the Weekend Shadow Raids that began at the start of this month. This weekly event is scheduled to run every weekend and will feature Shadow Moltres as a 5-star Raid Boss. Trainers can form a group of three to four members and challenge the boss in person. Those who raid with the best counters have higher chances of beating it.

This Shadow Raid is special, as players will get a chance to encounter Shiny Shadow Moltres upon winning the battle. Being a Legendary Fire-type bird, it boasts high stats, has a unique design, interesting lore, and battle utility. This raid is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated Pokemon GO events.

4) Detective Pikachu Returns

Catch these monsters (Image via Niantic)

The Detective Pikachu event is happening in Niantic’s AR mobile game on October 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on October 9, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Fans can encounter multiple monsters in wild spawns, Field Research tasks, Collection challenges, and more. In wild encounters, they have increased chances of encountering Pikachu and Raichu wearing a Detective's Hat.

During the event, players who use in-game items like Lure Module will boost the featured critter's spawn rate. They will also want to complete a Timed Research story to encounter Pikachu wearing a Detective Hat.

5) Pokemon Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour monsters (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO October Spotlight Hour will feature five Pocket Monsters: Slowpoke, Shroomish, Pumpkaboo, Phantump, and Yamask. They will appear more frequently every Tuesday from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

Players will earn rewards such as 2x Transfer Candy, 2x Catch Candy, and 2x Catch Stardust by partaking in this one-hour event. It will also provide an excellent chance to encounter Shiny Pokemon.