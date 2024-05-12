8 licenses that counter Falinks in Pokemon Unite

Falinks in Pokemon Unite distinguishes itself as a formidable and distinct opponent, known for its innovative gameplay mechanics. As an All-Rounder, Falinks commands a troop of smaller units in battle, creating a dynamic fighting force that is both intriguing and challenging to confront. Each unit is targetable, introducing unique strategic opportunities for opponents.

Despite its strengths, Falinks has vulnerabilities that can be exploited. In this guide, we'll explore eight Pokemon that excel at countering Falinks, from mild deterrents to those capable of decisively overpowering it on the battlefield.

8 licenses that perform well against Falinks in Pokemon Unite

1) Lucario

Lucario's Extreme Speed in Pokemon Unite is the best counter for Falinks currently (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario shines as a prime counter to Falinks thanks to its Extreme Speed ability. Each Extreme Speed strike can reset upon hitting Falinks' troopers, allowing for a relentless assault. Coupled with Bone Rush, Lucario can chain attacks almost indefinitely, exploiting Falinks' clustered formation.

During intense fights, Lucario's Unite Move in Pokemon Unite can reset all cooldowns, enabling a fresh round of rapid-fire attacks. This combination not only disrupts Falinks' positioning but can also decisively shift the battle in your favor.

2) Venusaur

Venusaur's Giga Drain in Pokemon Unite heals a great amount irrespective of the level gap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Venusaur's Giga Drain is particularly effective against Falinks. Each use of Giga Drain affects all of Falinks’ troopers, damaging them while significantly healing Venusaur.

This move can keep Venusaur's health nearly full throughout clashes. When Petal Dance is added to the mix, Venusaur becomes a continuous source of area damage and sustainability, challenging Falinks’ endurance and often outlasting it in battles.

3) Talonflame

Talonflame in Pokemon Unite is a swift counter against Falinks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Talonflame can exploit Falinks' formation with its diving move, Brave Bird, followed by repeated uses of Aerial Ace. Since each trooper hit resets Aerial Ace's cooldown, Talonflame can perform a series of rapid, boosted attacks.

This strategy deals substantial damage to Falinks and its troopers as well as disrupts their collective positioning, severely limiting their effectiveness in group fights.

4) Mew

Mew in Pokemon Unite can have a huge impact from a safe distance (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew's Solar Beam is a powerhouse against Falinks, with each hit reducing a portion of its cooldown due to the multiple targets provided by Falinks' troopers.

This allows Mew to launch Solar Beam almost incessantly, maintaining high damage output and exerting constant pressure on Falinks, making it difficult for Falinks to sustain its formations or execute strategies effectively.

5) Tsareena

Tsareena rises with a surprising ability to counter Falinks in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tsareena uses its Queenly Majesty ability to heal when attacking with moves like Stomp or Triple Axel, each hitting multiple targets. Every impact on Falinks’ troopers results in healing, which can dramatically extend Tsareena’s presence on the battlefield.

This makes Tsareena not just a counter but a significant obstacle for Falinks, challenging it to break through her sustained healing and damage output.

6) Dragapult

Falinks helps Dragapult to reset Charging Charm quicker than normal in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragapult as an effective counter to multiple units, including Falinks' troops, due to the Held Item Charging Charm. This method lets the Held Item recharge rapidly every time it hits with its area of effect (AOE) basic boosted attacks.

This quick recharging occurs because each hit on multiple targets resets the cooldown, enabling continuous use of the item's passive.

7) Blaziken

Blaziken in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This All-Rounder is an effective counter in battles due to its passive ability, which activates upon every hit against multiple opponents like Falinks. It lets Blaziken heal with each proc, regaining a significant amount of HP, especially when hitting multiple targets.

This aspect of Blaziken’s skillset is often overlooked but provides substantial healing during large battles, making it a useful strategy against certain Pokemon, though not the strongest counter.

8) Metagross

Metagross has fresh utility in versatility when countering Falinks in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross's ability to utilize Gyro Ball and Meteor Mash against Falinks is devastating. Each hit on Falinks’ troopers maximizes Metagross’s defenses by triggering shields while allowing Meteor Mash to deal heightened damage due to frequent activations.

This combination can quickly deplete Falinks' health while bolstering Metagross's survivability, making it a formidable foe against Falinks.

By understanding and leveraging these Pokemon’s strengths, players can effectively counter Falinks’ battle style in Pokemon Unite. Each Pokemon listed herein brings a different approach to the fight, from healing and sustain to burst damage and cooldown resets, providing a versatile set of strategies to overcome Falinks in various gameplay scenarios.

