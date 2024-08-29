  • home icon
  "800% more XL candy": Pokemon GO player discusses niche trick to get rare in-game resource

"800% more XL candy": Pokemon GO player discusses niche trick to get rare in-game resource

By Lukus Herblet
Modified Aug 29, 2024 05:57 GMT
Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
A player on the Silph Road supbreddit has noticed a better way to grind for Candy XLs during the Triumph Together event (Image via Niantic)

With the Triumph Together event in Pokemon GO coming to a close, many players now have access to each of the event boosts offered by the global research for all three teams. Each of these bonuses will be available for all trainers, regardless of the team they joined once their account hit level 10.

User the_kevlar_kid on the Silph Road subreddit has noticed how one of the particular bonuses that have become available may be more useful than many players initially thought. They shared their findings in a post claiming:

"800% more XL candy bonus starts soon! Don't miss it!"
800% more XL candy bonus starts soon! Don't miss it byu/the_kevlar_kid inTheSilphRoad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

In the post, the user stated that the Mystic event bonus, granting two Candy XLs for evolving a Pokemon, has the potential to grant players a large amount of the resource, which is a crucial part of competitive play and high-tier Raid Battles. Species-specific Candy XLs can be used to power up a monster to its maximum combat power rating.

According to the user, rather than the standard conversion method a lot of players use to get Candy XLs, players should evolve large amounts of monsters to get the candy they desire. Since 100 standard species-specific candies can be converted into one Candy XL for that species, evolving a creature could yield double the Candy XLs for only 25, 50, or the regular 100 standard candies.

Many fans appreciate the heads-up on this info, without missing the opportunity to ridicule Niantic for the poor method of standard conversion
Many fans appreciate the heads-up on this info, without missing the opportunity to ridicule Niantic for the poor method of standard conversion

With this bonus, the standard three-line evolution can grant four Candy XLs for 125 candies rather than spending 100 candies for 1 Candy XL. This is the point that the original poster conveys, alerting players of how much potential the Mystic event bonus has. Of course, many players were quick to call attention to the bad deal that the standard form of conversion is.

Also Read: Best ways to get Candy XL in Pokemon GO

If players have stocked up on a massive amount of creature candy for a specific species, now is the perfect time to evolve many of those Pokemon to grind for immense amounts of these Candy XLs.

Comment byu/the_kevlar_kid from discussion inTheSilphRoad

User canis9459 has unearthed a method that those with several accounts and an additional device can use to get these Candy XLs for just 6 candies each. Since certain creatures like Haunter, Graveler, and Pumpkaboo can evolve for free in Pokemon GO if they are traded to another account, players can use this free evolution to avoid spending a large amount of candies to evolve a monster into its final form.

What is Candy XL used for in Pokemon GO?

Candy XLs can be used to power up a Pokemon in Pokemon GO when it is close to its maximum combat power (Image via Niantic)
Candy XLs can be used to power up a Pokemon in Pokemon GO when it is close to its maximum combat power (Image via Niantic)

When powering up a monster, players will need to spend candies for that particular species, as well as stardust. However, as a given monster gets closer to its highest combat power possible, it will begin to require Candy XLs in order to power up. This is where this event comes in handy, as it will make it easier to get Candy XL for a given species by evolving multiple amounts of them.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
हिन्दी