You should know about the best Delphox moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A to get the most value out of the Fire- and Psychic-type Kalos starter. The creature can be obtained by evolving Braixen starting level 36. The creature has also received a Mega Evolution, but it is not available as of October 2025. Fennekin can be obtained early on in the game.
This article covers Delphox's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best moveset for Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Delphox's best moveset consists of the following attacks:
- Mystical Fire
- Fire Blast
- Psychic
- Shadow Ball
In Legends Z-A, Delphox learns Mystical Fire and Shadow Ball immediately as it evolves from Braixen. It picks up Psychic at level 41 and Fire Blast at level 54. Although you don't need any, it is useful to know TM locations in the game.
Best nature for Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The best nature for Delphox is either Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) or Timid (+Spe., -Atk.). The creature has strong offensive potential and your aim should be to either overwhelm your opponent with force or with agility.
Here's where to find Mints for these natures:
- Timid Mind: Can be purchased from Restaurant Le Nah.
- Modest Mint: Can be purchased from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Delphox stats and Delphoxite location
Delphox:
- HP: 75
- Attack: 69
- Defense: 72
- Special Attack: 114
- Special Defense: 100
- Speed: 104
Mega Delphox:
- HP: 75
- Attack: 69
- Defense: 72
- Special Attack: 159
- Special Defense: 125
- Speed: 134
The Delphoxite can be found as a Ranked Battle Reward for Season 2 (Rank K or higher).
