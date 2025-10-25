  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Best Delphox moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Best Delphox moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 25, 2025 14:34 GMT
Best Delphox moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best Delphox moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

You should know about the best Delphox moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A to get the most value out of the Fire- and Psychic-type Kalos starter. The creature can be obtained by evolving Braixen starting level 36. The creature has also received a Mega Evolution, but it is not available as of October 2025. Fennekin can be obtained early on in the game.

Ad

This article covers Delphox's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best moveset for Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Delphox (Image via TPC)
Delphox (Image via TPC)

Delphox's best moveset consists of the following attacks:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Mystical Fire
  • Fire Blast
  • Psychic
  • Shadow Ball

In Legends Z-A, Delphox learns Mystical Fire and Shadow Ball immediately as it evolves from Braixen. It picks up Psychic at level 41 and Fire Blast at level 54. Although you don't need any, it is useful to know TM locations in the game.

Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams

Best nature for Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The best nature for Delphox is either Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) or Timid (+Spe., -Atk.). The creature has strong offensive potential and your aim should be to either overwhelm your opponent with force or with agility.

Ad

Here's where to find Mints for these natures:

  • Timid Mind: Can be purchased from Restaurant Le Nah.
  • Modest Mint: Can be purchased from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Delphox stats and Delphoxite location

Delphox:

  • HP: 75
  • Attack: 69
  • Defense: 72
  • Special Attack: 114
  • Special Defense: 100
  • Speed: 104
Ad

Mega Delphox:

  • HP: 75
  • Attack: 69
  • Defense: 72
  • Special Attack: 159
  • Special Defense: 125
  • Speed: 134

The Delphoxite can be found as a Ranked Battle Reward for Season 2 (Rank K or higher).

You can also check out the list of held items and new Mega Evolution stats.

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications