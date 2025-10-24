  • home icon
Best Dragonite moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:10 GMT
Best Dragonite moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best Dragonite moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Equipping Dragonite with its best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A is crucial to get the best value out of the creature. It can be obtained by evolving Dratini into Dragonaire, which in turn evolves into Dragonite starting level 55.

Dragonite is a Dragon- and Flying-type that is weak against Fairy-, Rock-, Dragon-, and Ice-type moves. Keeping these things in mind, this article covers the best Dragonite moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

Best moveset for Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Dragonite (Image via TPC)
Mega Dragonite (Image via TPC)

The top moves for Dragonite to have are:

  • Draco Meteor
  • Outrage
  • Hurricane
  • Flamethrower

Draco Meteor can be taught to Dragonite using a TM. Check out this TM's location in Legends Z-A. Dragonite learns Hurricane when it evolves and Outrage at level 41. The Flamethrower TM can be found on a roof in Wild Zone 20. This Fire-type move helps out when stuck against Ice-type creatures.

Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams

Best nature for Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Selecting Dragonite's nature is a bit complex because the regular form is a physcial attacker but the Mega Evolution is a Special Attacker. When using regular Dragonite, equip it with the Adamant (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) nature. Howeverm if you plan using it primarily as a Mega Evolution it must have the Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) nature.

You can find the mints for these in the following locations:

  • Adamant Mint: Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1
  • Modest Mint: Rouge Sector 1

Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Dragonite stats and Dragoninite location

Dragonite:

  • HP: 91
  • Attack: 134
  • Defense: 95
  • Special Attack: 100
  • Special Defense: 100
  • Speed: 80

Mega Dragonite:

  • HP: 91
  • Attack: 124
  • Defense: 115
  • Special Attack: 145
  • Special Defense: 125
  • Speed: 100
The Dragoninite in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found in Vert District (Sector 3) after the Rogue Mega Dragonite battle.

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

