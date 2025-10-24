Equipping Dragonite with its best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A is crucial to get the best value out of the creature. It can be obtained by evolving Dratini into Dragonaire, which in turn evolves into Dragonite starting level 55.

Dragonite is a Dragon- and Flying-type that is weak against Fairy-, Rock-, Dragon-, and Ice-type moves. Keeping these things in mind, this article covers the best Dragonite moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Dragonite (Image via TPC)

The top moves for Dragonite to have are:

Draco Meteor

Outrage

Hurricane

Flamethrower

Draco Meteor can be taught to Dragonite using a TM. Check out this TM's location in Legends Z-A. Dragonite learns Hurricane when it evolves and Outrage at level 41. The Flamethrower TM can be found on a roof in Wild Zone 20. This Fire-type move helps out when stuck against Ice-type creatures.

Best nature for Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Selecting Dragonite's nature is a bit complex because the regular form is a physcial attacker but the Mega Evolution is a Special Attacker. When using regular Dragonite, equip it with the Adamant (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) nature. Howeverm if you plan using it primarily as a Mega Evolution it must have the Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) nature.

You can find the mints for these in the following locations:

Adamant Mint: Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1

Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1 Modest Mint: Rouge Sector 1

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Dragonite stats and Dragoninite location

Dragonite:

HP: 91

91 Attack: 134

134 Defense: 95

95 Special Attack: 100

100 Special Defense: 100

100 Speed: 80

Mega Dragonite:

HP: 91

91 Attack: 124

124 Defense: 115

115 Special Attack: 145

145 Special Defense: 125

125 Speed: 100

The Dragoninite in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found in Vert District (Sector 3) after the Rogue Mega Dragonite battle.

