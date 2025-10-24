Equipping Dragonite with its best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A is crucial to get the best value out of the creature. It can be obtained by evolving Dratini into Dragonaire, which in turn evolves into Dragonite starting level 55.
Dragonite is a Dragon- and Flying-type that is weak against Fairy-, Rock-, Dragon-, and Ice-type moves. Keeping these things in mind, this article covers the best Dragonite moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best moveset for Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The top moves for Dragonite to have are:
- Draco Meteor
- Outrage
- Hurricane
- Flamethrower
Draco Meteor can be taught to Dragonite using a TM. Check out this TM's location in Legends Z-A. Dragonite learns Hurricane when it evolves and Outrage at level 41. The Flamethrower TM can be found on a roof in Wild Zone 20. This Fire-type move helps out when stuck against Ice-type creatures.
Best nature for Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Selecting Dragonite's nature is a bit complex because the regular form is a physcial attacker but the Mega Evolution is a Special Attacker. When using regular Dragonite, equip it with the Adamant (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) nature. Howeverm if you plan using it primarily as a Mega Evolution it must have the Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) nature.
You can find the mints for these in the following locations:
- Adamant Mint: Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1
- Modest Mint: Rouge Sector 1
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Dragonite stats and Dragoninite location
Dragonite:
- HP: 91
- Attack: 134
- Defense: 95
- Special Attack: 100
- Special Defense: 100
- Speed: 80
Mega Dragonite:
- HP: 91
- Attack: 124
- Defense: 115
- Special Attack: 145
- Special Defense: 125
- Speed: 100
The Dragoninite in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found in Vert District (Sector 3) after the Rogue Mega Dragonite battle.
