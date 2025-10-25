Knowing about Greninja's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help trainers get optimal value out of it in battles. The creature can be obtained by evolving Frogadier starting level 36. It is a Water- and Dark-type, and can even Mega Evolve. Here's how to obtain Greninja's base form Froakie in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

This article covers the best Greninja moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Greninja (Image via TPC)

Greninja is at its best with the following moveset:

Water Shuriken

Hydro Pump

Dark Pulse

Ice Beam

Water Shuriken and Hydro Pump are level-up STAB Water-type moves that consistently deal heavy damage to targets. Dark Pulse and Ice Beam can be learned via TMs in Legends Z-A.

Best nature for Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The best nature to run the moveset mentioned in this article is Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.). This will be helpful for both basic Greninja and its Mega Evolved version. Special Attack is the Kalos Water starter's strong suite and this nature helps the critter utilize this strength to the fullest.

If you don't get a Modest Froakie, you can change its nature by getting the Modest Mint from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Greninja stats and Greninjite location

Greninja:

HP: 72

72 Attack: 95

95 Defense: 67

67 Special Attack: 103

103 Special Defense: 71

71 Speed: 122

Mega Greninja:

HP: 72

72 Attack: 125

125 Defense: 77

77 Special Attack: 133

133 Special Defense: 81

81 Speed: 142

The Greninjite can be found as a Ranked Battle Reward for Season 1 (Rank K or higher).

You can also check out the list of held items and new Mega Evolution stats.

