  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Best Greninja moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Best Greninja moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 25, 2025 14:18 GMT
Best Greninja moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best Greninja moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Knowing about Greninja's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help trainers get optimal value out of it in battles. The creature can be obtained by evolving Frogadier starting level 36. It is a Water- and Dark-type, and can even Mega Evolve. Here's how to obtain Greninja's base form Froakie in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Ad

This article covers the best Greninja moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best moveset for Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Greninja (Image via TPC)
Mega Greninja (Image via TPC)

Greninja is at its best with the following moveset:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Water Shuriken
  • Hydro Pump
  • Dark Pulse
  • Ice Beam

Water Shuriken and Hydro Pump are level-up STAB Water-type moves that consistently deal heavy damage to targets. Dark Pulse and Ice Beam can be learned via TMs in Legends Z-A.

Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams

Best nature for Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The best nature to run the moveset mentioned in this article is Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.). This will be helpful for both basic Greninja and its Mega Evolved version. Special Attack is the Kalos Water starter's strong suite and this nature helps the critter utilize this strength to the fullest.

Ad

If you don't get a Modest Froakie, you can change its nature by getting the Modest Mint from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Greninja stats and Greninjite location

Greninja:

  • HP: 72
  • Attack: 95
  • Defense: 67
  • Special Attack: 103
  • Special Defense: 71
  • Speed: 122

Mega Greninja:

  • HP: 72
  • Attack: 125
  • Defense: 77
  • Special Attack: 133
  • Special Defense: 81
  • Speed: 142
Ad

The Greninjite can be found as a Ranked Battle Reward for Season 1 (Rank K or higher).

You can also check out the list of held items and new Mega Evolution stats.

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications