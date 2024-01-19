Best Pokemon GO PvP catches in Raging Battles

The Raging Battles event of Pokemon GO brings back several Pokemon, including Lickitung and Zwelious, that are best fitted for PvP scenarios. These catches are extremely useful to make progress in the game. Since the captured creatures determine your Player vs Player performance, you should always get the strongest one. This event features many of them that help secure wins, and this is your chance to add them to your collection.

Niantic's mobile game's PvP battle is divided into three sections: Great, Ultra, and Master League. While the Great and Ultra League require CP-capped creatures, the Master League is open. That said, you will be guided in this article on how to catch them, what their best teammates are, which format is suitable, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's viewpoints.

Pokemon GO PvP Catches like Medicham and Sableye in Raging Battles

1) Lickitung - Great League

Catch Lickitung from wild encounters (Image via TPC)

Lickitung is a PvP specialist, one of the features of the Pokemon GO Raging Battles event. There is only one way to get this creature; you have to catch it in the wild. Since wild encounters have their own spawn rate, a Lickiting's spawn rate differs from others. Therefore, some trainers might encounter it easily; others must try harder.

Pokemon that appear in the wild can be lured. You can use the in-game items, Lure Module and Incense, to attract wild Pokemon, including Lickitung, to your location. You can activate the effect of the former by attaching it to a Pokemon GO PokeStop. The latter’s effect takes place when it is used on a Trainer. That said, these resources can help you find Lickitung.

Best team for Lickitung:

Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, and Future Sight

Medicham: Counter, Ice Punch, and Dynamic Punch

Clodsire: Poison Sting, Earthquake, and Sludge Bomb

Pelipper: Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), and Hurricane

Mantine: Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ice Beam

2) Gligar - Great League

Capture Gilgar in the wild (Image via TPC)

Gilgar is one of the strong creatures suitable for the Pokemon GO Great League battle format. During the Raging Battle, you can find Gilagar in the wild. The monster will be sighted along with Throh, Swak, and Mankey. Compared to the shiny variants, regular forms have higher chances of appearing. So, you might see the Pocket Monster relatively quickly in the event.

You can follow one helpful strategy if you want to find Gilgar faster. Only use Incesne when you have attached a Lure Module to a PokeStop or vice versa. With this, you can utilize both effects at the same time to get better results.

Note that you have to keep walking around the vicinity of a lured PokeStop while Pokemon GO Incense is in use. Otherwise, the effect of the latter might not work as expected. Also, these items have a time limit, so capture as many Pokemon as possible before the time runs out.

Best team for Gilgar:

Lickitung: Lick, Body Slam, and Power Whip

Charjabug: Volt Switch, X-Scissor, and Discharge

Lanturn: Spark, Surf, and Thunderbolt

Vigoroth: Counter, Body Slam, and Rock Slide

Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, and Drill Run

3) Sableye - Great League

Sableye can be spotted in the wild (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similar to how you catch Gilgar and Lickitung in Raging Battle, you must capture Sableye the same way. It is also a featured Pokemon GO wild encounter. This means you need to use Lure Module and Incense to attract them to your spot. Although these items lure monsters, it doesn’t mean you will not see them without their effects. You will, but it might take longer to appear because the critter has its own spawn rate.

Therefore, you can turn on these lure items to have a chance to find the perfect IVs Gilgar. If you find one, you will have an advantage over opponents in the Great League meta. But it also needs the best Pokemon GO team to perform well.

Sableye’s best team:

Lickitung: Lick, Body Slam, and Power Whip

Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, and Future Sight

Mantine: Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ice Beam

Pelipper: Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), and Hurricane

Charjabug: Volt Switch, X-Scissor, and Discharge

4) Zweilous - Great League

Get Zwelious from 3-star raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The fourth Pokemon GO PvP catch that you can add to your Great League battle team is Zweilous. You can get the critter by winning the three-star raids from Raging Battle. Since it’s a mid-tier raid, you can solo defeat the raid boss with high-level counters. However, the suggested group size is two to three trainers. The reason is you will want to have an advantage in the fray.

Zwelious is a Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon in the game. Therefore, the Pokemon is weak to Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Fighting, and Ice-type moves. Additionally, it resists Psychic, Dark, Electric, Fire, Ghost, Grass, and Water-type attacks. Since you only need to focus on weaknesses to best raid build, you should avoid attacks the boss can resist.

Pokemon GO: Zweilous raid counters

Mega and Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy* and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Zacian (Hero) with Quick Attack and Play Rough

Primarina with Charm and Moon Blast

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

Best team for Zweilous:

Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, and Future Sight

Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, and Play Rough

Jellicent: Hex, Surf, Shadow Ball

Deoxys (Defense): Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt

Annihilape: Counter, Ice Punch, and Shadow Ball

5) Medicham - Great League

Catch Medicham from Mega Raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Medicham is the undisputed fighter of the Pokemon GO Great League meta. It's one of the top critters of this format; thus, you should really catch it during the Raging Battle. In it, you must defeat Mega Medicham in Mega Raids to get a Medicham. Since it’s a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon, you need Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type counters.

Here is a list of Mega Medicham raid counters:

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Origin Giritina and Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Brave Bird

Lunala with Air Slash and Shadow Ball

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Best teams for Medicham:

Lickitung: Lick, Body Slam, and Power Whip

Carbink: Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Moonblast

Lanturn: Spark, Surf, and Thunderbolt

Mantine: Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ice Beam

Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, and Play Rough

Lastly, you can get Annihilape and Shiny Annihilape in Pokemon GO Raging Battles.