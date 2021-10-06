Best Pokemon to use an Elite Charged TM on in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

Elite TMs in Pokemon GO are incredibly useful items that can allow trainers to change a Pokemon's Fast or Charge moves to one of their likings instead of standard TMs that change them randomly.

When picking a Pokemon to tweak a moveset for in Pokemon GO, prioritizing takes over. With so many Pokemon with so many potential movesets, it can be tough to determine which Pokemon gets the most out of optimized movesets. Charge Moves, in particular, can be tricky, as they are vital in both PvE and PvP combat for any Pokemon. However, some Pokemon currently stand to gain a lot more in battle from having optimized Charge Moves, and it's no surprise they're some of the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO's current meta.

Pokemon GO: Top candidates for Elite Charged TMs

As a rule of thumb, it never hurts to set Mewtwo up with a move like Psystrike or Shadow Ball (Image via Niantic).

When picking Pokemon worth optimizing moves for in Pokemon GO, it's best to determine what the trainer aims to do. Are they looking to jump into PvP modes like Battle League or gym attacking/defending, or are they gearing up for PvE activities like taking on gym raids or battling Team GO Rocket? Depending on the answer, different Pokemon will come into play as possible contenders to maximize their Charge Move by an Elite Charged TM in Pokemon GO.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find some of the top picks for PvE and PvP. These Pokemon benefit more than most when they obtain their best Charge Move from an Elite Charged TM (Shadow Pokemon will be included, as players are capable of removing Frustration under exceptional circumstances).

PvE (Raid/Gym Attackers)

1) Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo, simply put, is a near-unstoppable offensive option in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic).

One of Pokemon GO's purest attackers. Since its release in July of 2020, Shadow Mewtwo has dominated due to its impressive stats. Shadow Mewtwo can dominate fights without needing super effective damage with moves like Psystrike or Shadow Ball.

2) Gengar/Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar is currently the hardest-hitting Ghost-type Pokemon for the time being (Image via Niantic).

While Gengar isn't a juggernaut in its standard form, its Mega Evolution is an absolute killer in Pokemon GO raids thanks to top-heavy stats and a great mix of moves available to it. Shadow Ball is likely its best pick for a Charge Move at the moment.

3) Shadow Metagross

If Shadow Metagross is fighting an opponent that can't resist its attacks, they may be in trouble (Image via Niantic/Youtube).

Equipping a Shadow Metagross with Meteor Smash makes it an imposing Steel-type fighter that borders on the capabilities of Pokemon GO's roster of Legendary Pokemon. As long as its opponents don't resist Steel-type moves, Shadow Metagross is a beast.

4) Shadow Salamence

Though it's a Dragon-type Pokemon, Shadow Salamence has plenty of diversity in its game (Image via Niantic/Youtube).

With moves like Outrage and Draco Meteor, Shadow Salamence can hit harder than Dragonite. Some Pokemon GO players may even opt to transition it into an intense Fire, Dark, or Water-type attacker thanks to the variance in its moves.

PvP (Great League)

1) Azumarill

Azumarill is a complete package in Great League with regards to its stats, CP, and moves (Image via Niantic).

It's been a staple of Pokemon GO's Great League PvP alongside Galarian Stunfisk for some time now, and that may not change for a while still. With moves like Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, and Play Rough, this bulky Pokemon has plenty going for it.

2) Galarian Stunfisk

Despite its goofy appearance, Galarian Stunfisk is a strong counter to many meta picks (Image via Niantic).

With great bulk and solid moves along with some excellent type resistances, Galarian Stunfisk can slam opponents with Rock Slide and Earthquake. In general, it covers Pokemon GO type advantages very well.

3) Bastiodon

Bastiodon isn't an immovable object, but it can put up a great defensive wall in battle (Image via Niantic).

An absolute tank in Pokemon GO, thanks to huge defensive stats. Most attacks barely harm it, requiring opponents to focus on its type weaknesses to make a dent in its HP. Using moves like Stone Edge and Flamethrower, it can topple meta Flying-type picks and some counters.

4) Altaria

Altaria may look nice, but it is one of the most dangerous Flying-types in the game thanks in part to its utility (Image via Niantic).

The Humming Pokemon has some tremendous defensive stats in Pokemon GO while carrying Dragon, Flying, and Fairy-type moves to give it excellent type coverage against many opponents.

5) Venusaur

Venusaur has seen a recent rise in use and popularity compared to its Kanto starter comrades (Image via Niantic).

It may not have the best stat spread, but Frenzy Plant is a wonderful Grass-type Charge Move that pairs very well with moves like Sludge Bomb, which gives Venusaur an advantage over other Grass-types.

PvP (Ultra League)

1) Jellicent

Jellicent may seem like a pushover, but it can dominate battles especially once it's being fed XL Candy (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Unresisted neutral type coverage, especially at XL levels, using moves like Bubble Beam and Shadow Ball can shut out countless opponents in the Ultra League meta.

2) Registeel

Coupled with an ironclad defense, Registeel can hit hard with its Charge Moves often (Image via Niantic).

Hitting maximum CP right below Ultra League's cap in Pokemon GO, using Lock-On as a Fast Move allows it to quickly charge Charge Moves like Flash Cannon and Focus Blast. It can handle plenty of opponents but should be kept away from Fighting-type enemies.

3) Abomasnow

It didn't start out as a strong contender, but recent fixes have made Abomasnow much more dangerous (Image via Niantic).

After its rework in Pokemon GO, an Abomasnow with Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball deals great damage for its energy cost.

4) Altered Giratina

Origin Form Giratina is more suited for Master League, but the Pokemon's Altered Form still has plenty of use in Ultra League (Image via Niantic).

The master of the Distortion World, its Charge Moves hit hard, it's pretty bulky, and it covers plenty of types with neutral damage, meaning there's little to resist it. Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak make it an Ultra League favorite.

PvP (Master League)

1) Kyogre

Hoenn's master of the sea has remained a top Water-type Pokemon for some time (Image via Niantic).

Unrestricted, Kyogre shines by taking advantage of type matchups while sporting good bulk for a Legendary Pokemon. Surf, Thunder, and Blizzard are all great options that provide damage worth keeping it for.

2) Togekiss

The Fairy-type Flying Fortress that is Togekiss is the best of its kind alongside Gardevoir (Image via Niantic).

A bane of many opponents, Togekiss is a Dragon-type destroyer thanks to its Fairy-type Fast Move Charm. Coupled with Aerial Ace, Ancient Power, and/or Flamethrower, Togekiss can meet the challenge.

3) Groudon

For trainers looking for an overwhelming Ground-type fighter, look no further than Groudon (Image via Niantic).

Huge attack stats, huge defense stats, and access to moves such as Fire Punch and Earthquake make Groudon a veritable behemoth in Pokemon GO's Master League. It counters most top meta picks in Master League with the right moves, so power it up and watch it dominate.

4) Dialga

Dialga's god-like status is reinforced in Master League, where it can utilize its full potential (Image via Niantic).

If you've played Pokemon GO's Master League, you've likely seen Dialga plenty. Its rare Dragon/Steel typing and stats make it a force. Using Iron Head, Thunder, and Draco Meteor, opponents will have to gameplan for Dialga or lose outright.

