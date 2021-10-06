Best Pokemon to use an Elite Charged TM on in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

Elite TMs in Pokemon GO are incredibly useful items that can allow trainers to change a Pokemon's Fast or Charge moves to one of their likings instead of standard TMs that change them randomly.
When picking a Pokemon to tweak a moveset for in Pokemon GO, prioritizing takes over. With so many Pokemon with so many potential movesets, it can be tough to determine which Pokemon gets the most out of optimized movesets. Charge Moves, in particular, can be tricky, as they are vital in both PvE and PvP combat for any Pokemon. However, some Pokemon currently stand to gain a lot more in battle from having optimized Charge Moves, and it's no surprise they're some of the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO's current meta.
Pokemon GO: Top candidates for Elite Charged TMs
When picking Pokemon worth optimizing moves for in Pokemon GO, it's best to determine what the trainer aims to do. Are they looking to jump into PvP modes like Battle League or gym attacking/defending, or are they gearing up for PvE activities like taking on gym raids or battling Team GO Rocket? Depending on the answer, different Pokemon will come into play as possible contenders to maximize their Charge Move by an Elite Charged TM in Pokemon GO.
Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find some of the top picks for PvE and PvP. These Pokemon benefit more than most when they obtain their best Charge Move from an Elite Charged TM (Shadow Pokemon will be included, as players are capable of removing Frustration under exceptional circumstances).
PvE (Raid/Gym Attackers)
1) Shadow Mewtwo
One of Pokemon GO's purest attackers. Since its release in July of 2020, Shadow Mewtwo has dominated due to its impressive stats. Shadow Mewtwo can dominate fights without needing super effective damage with moves like Psystrike or Shadow Ball.
2) Gengar/Mega Gengar
While Gengar isn't a juggernaut in its standard form, its Mega Evolution is an absolute killer in Pokemon GO raids thanks to top-heavy stats and a great mix of moves available to it. Shadow Ball is likely its best pick for a Charge Move at the moment.
3) Shadow Metagross
Equipping a Shadow Metagross with Meteor Smash makes it an imposing Steel-type fighter that borders on the capabilities of Pokemon GO's roster of Legendary Pokemon. As long as its opponents don't resist Steel-type moves, Shadow Metagross is a beast.
4) Shadow Salamence
With moves like Outrage and Draco Meteor, Shadow Salamence can hit harder than Dragonite. Some Pokemon GO players may even opt to transition it into an intense Fire, Dark, or Water-type attacker thanks to the variance in its moves.
PvP (Great League)
1) Azumarill
It's been a staple of Pokemon GO's Great League PvP alongside Galarian Stunfisk for some time now, and that may not change for a while still. With moves like Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, and Play Rough, this bulky Pokemon has plenty going for it.
2) Galarian Stunfisk
With great bulk and solid moves along with some excellent type resistances, Galarian Stunfisk can slam opponents with Rock Slide and Earthquake. In general, it covers Pokemon GO type advantages very well.
3) Bastiodon
An absolute tank in Pokemon GO, thanks to huge defensive stats. Most attacks barely harm it, requiring opponents to focus on its type weaknesses to make a dent in its HP. Using moves like Stone Edge and Flamethrower, it can topple meta Flying-type picks and some counters.
4) Altaria
The Humming Pokemon has some tremendous defensive stats in Pokemon GO while carrying Dragon, Flying, and Fairy-type moves to give it excellent type coverage against many opponents.
5) Venusaur
It may not have the best stat spread, but Frenzy Plant is a wonderful Grass-type Charge Move that pairs very well with moves like Sludge Bomb, which gives Venusaur an advantage over other Grass-types.
PvP (Ultra League)
1) Jellicent
Unresisted neutral type coverage, especially at XL levels, using moves like Bubble Beam and Shadow Ball can shut out countless opponents in the Ultra League meta.
2) Registeel
Hitting maximum CP right below Ultra League's cap in Pokemon GO, using Lock-On as a Fast Move allows it to quickly charge Charge Moves like Flash Cannon and Focus Blast. It can handle plenty of opponents but should be kept away from Fighting-type enemies.
3) Abomasnow
After its rework in Pokemon GO, an Abomasnow with Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball deals great damage for its energy cost.
4) Altered Giratina
The master of the Distortion World, its Charge Moves hit hard, it's pretty bulky, and it covers plenty of types with neutral damage, meaning there's little to resist it. Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak make it an Ultra League favorite.
PvP (Master League)
1) Kyogre
Unrestricted, Kyogre shines by taking advantage of type matchups while sporting good bulk for a Legendary Pokemon. Surf, Thunder, and Blizzard are all great options that provide damage worth keeping it for.
2) Togekiss
A bane of many opponents, Togekiss is a Dragon-type destroyer thanks to its Fairy-type Fast Move Charm. Coupled with Aerial Ace, Ancient Power, and/or Flamethrower, Togekiss can meet the challenge.
3) Groudon
Huge attack stats, huge defense stats, and access to moves such as Fire Punch and Earthquake make Groudon a veritable behemoth in Pokemon GO's Master League. It counters most top meta picks in Master League with the right moves, so power it up and watch it dominate.
4) Dialga
If you've played Pokemon GO's Master League, you've likely seen Dialga plenty. Its rare Dragon/Steel typing and stats make it a force. Using Iron Head, Thunder, and Draco Meteor, opponents will have to gameplan for Dialga or lose outright.