Best Salamence team for Pokemon GO Battle League

Pokemon GO players have recently been spending quite some time raiding Mega Salamence and can continue to do so until August 23, 2023. Since this is the case, many trainers have been catching their own Salamence while also collecting Mega Energy for it. One question remains, though: Just how good is this pseudo-legendary creature when it comes to the PvP meta?

In all fairness, while Salamence is great for PvE battles in Pokemon GO, it tends to suffer quite a bit in PvP. This is due to its slow attack speed and relative lack of quality Defense and Stamina IVs.

Be that as it may, Salamence's high Attack stat still gives it the ability to perform in PvP, but it needs a solid team around it.

If Pokemon GO players have their hearts set on using Salamence in the GO Battle League, there are certain creatures that back it up quite well in PvP.

Recommended teams for Salamence in Pokemon GO's Battle League

Great League

Since Salamence doesn't have great durability on its side in Pokemon GO, it isn't ideal for use as a lead or closer in a team configuration. This means it tends to fit nicely into a switch role in a GO Battle League team, swapping in to cover for the weaknesses of the lead and closers. Regardless, trainers will want great leads/closers in the team lineup.

With regards to the Great League, players can lead with a species like Medicham to deliver solid damage output and good elemental type coverage. This Pokemon's durability is well-known in the Great League meta, and if it doesn't have the desired firepower, players can bring out Salamence for a little extra damage output as long as the type matchup is favorable.

For a closer, Pokemon GO players certainly have plenty of options on the table. Be that as it may, it's hard not to go with a highly dependable pick like Registeel. This Pocket Monster is a complete package when it comes to high durability. It has the ability to fire off Charged Moves like Zap Cannon often. Furthermore, the creature excels when dealing with unshielded opponents in the late game.

Recommended Great League team for Salamence

Medicham - Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic

- Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Salamence - Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor, Fire Blast

- Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor, Fire Blast Registeel - Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon.

Ultra League

As the CP limit increases in Pokemon GO PvP, Salamence tends to perform better in its switch role, thanks to its ability to maximize its high Attack IVs. Be that as it may, it still needs to be paired with a lead or closer that scales along with it. Moreover, the meta shift between Great/Ultra/Master League requires different approaches.

For the Ultra League, Pokemon GO players can look to a fantastic lead like Shadow Gliscor, which possesses a potent mix of Flying-, Ground-, and Dark-type attacks with boosted damage, courtesy of its shadow form buff. Meanwhile, Shadow Gliscor possesses excellent durability despite losing some of its defensive value as a shadow species.

For an Ultra League closer, trainers can once again rely on the steadfast durability and offensive output that Registeel provides. It remains an excellent closer as its CP increases, thanks to its Defense IVs and ability to rapidly charge its moves courtesy of the Fast Move Lock On.

As an alternative closer, Pokemon GO players can also look to Shadow Electivire. Its Electric-type moves hard counter many popular Water-type foes in the Ultra League, like Jellicent and Tapu Fini, while also having positive matchups against the likes of Charizard, Pidgeot, and Shadow Staraptor.

Recommended team for Salamence in Ultra League PvP

Shadow Gliscor - Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake

- Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake Salamence - Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor, Fire Blast

- Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor, Fire Blast Shadow Electivire - Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch

Master League

In Pokemon GO's Master League, all CP restrictions are lifted, and Legendary/Mythical Pokemon come out to compete in much higher concentrations. As a result, Salamence can relax a bit at maximum CP and Attack IVs, and trainers won't have to expect it to do all that much heavy lifting.

For a Master League lead, it's hard to argue with the use of Groudon, especially after it received the move Precipice Blades. Its ability to learn Fire Punch also assists it in type matchups. Its damage potential and durability befit its status as a Legendary Pokemon that can effortlessly take point on many Master League teams in Pokemon GO.

For a closer, Pokemon GO trainers can look to Xerneas, which has shot up Master League rankings thanks to the addition of the Fast Move Geomancy. Gifted with incredibly high Stamina and Attack IVs, Xerneas excels at finishing off shieldless opponents and outlasting enemies due to its sizable health pool.

As an alternative closer that can help cover Salamence's weaknesses a little more effectively, Pokemon GO players can also look to Shadow Mamoswine. In addition to its hulking stamina, it possesses a high attack power and counter moves to deal with Rock and Electric-type foes that can give Salamence a tough time.

Recommended Master League teams for Salamence

Groudon - Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, Fire Punch

- Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, Fire Punch Salamence - Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor, Fire Blast

- Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor, Fire Blast Xerneas - Geomancy, Close Combat, Moonblast

- Geomancy, Close Combat, Moonblast Shadow Mamoswine (Alternative Closer) - Powder Snow, High Horsepower, Avalanche

Keep in mind that although these teams are recommended to support Salamence in Pokemon GO PvP, they're by no means guaranteed for wins or the only team combination that can lead to success. Many other top picks in multiple formats of PvP can help Salamence perform well as a switch, and players should be willing to experiment when necessary.