Best settings for Pokemon Unite mobile players

In the mobile version of Pokemon Unite, having the right settings can be the difference between victory and defeat. Optimizing these settings not only improves your overall gameplay experience but also gives you a competitive edge.

Whether you're battling it out in the new Pokemon Unite ranked matches or just having fun with friends, these recommended settings will help ensure that your game runs smoothly, your responses are quick, and your strategies are executed flawlessly.

Let's dive into the best configurations to enhance your performance in Pokemon Unite on your mobile device.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Pokemon Unite settings for mobile players

Graphics and performance settings

You can find the following setting in the System Setting section in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Graphics Quality: Recommended

Pokemon Unite’s graphics can be demanding, especially on devices with limited hardware capabilities. To avoid overheating and excessive battery drain, it is advisable to use the ‘Recommended’ graphics setting. This balances visual clarity and performance, preventing the device from overworking during extended play sessions.

2) Frame Rate: High

Despite potential concerns over device performance, the frame rate should be set to 'High' to ensure smooth gameplay. A higher frame rate significantly improves the responsiveness of the game, which is crucial for reacting quickly during battles and executing timely moves.

Control settings

Make these in-combat changes for most optimal results (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Opponent Lock-On Priority: Lowest Remaining HP (Value)

This crucial setting changes how the game prioritizes enemy targets within range. By setting this to 'Lowest Remaining HP (Value)', you ensure that the title helps you focus attacks on the most vulnerable opponents, which can be game-changing during team fights or when cleaning up clashes.

2) Attack Controls: Advanced Controls

Advanced controls introduce a separate button for attacking wild Pokemon, which can be especially useful for last-minute steals in the jungle or to avoid accidentally targeting an opponent during a retreat. This setting allows for more strategic play and better control over when and whom you engage.

3) Automatic Basic Attacks: Off

Disabling automatic basic attacks is vital for strategic positioning and movement. This prevents your Pokemon from engaging in auto-attacks when you are trying to escape or reposition, giving you better control over your actions in the game.

Enemy floating icons helps in easier skill execution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

4) Lock-On Icon: On

With the lock-on icon enabled, you can select a specific target for your basic attacks, which is crucial during chaotic team fights where focusing on the correct opponent can dictate the outcome of the battle.

5) Move Aim Settings: Movement

Setting move aim to 'Movement' allows players to target abilities by dragging their finger toward the desired opponent. This setting offers greater accuracy and a more intuitive control mechanism for mobile play, as opposed to selecting targets via icons.

6) In-Motion Pursuit Mode: Off

Disabling in-motion pursuit prevents your Pokemon from automatically following enemies when moving. This is important for maintaining positional advantage and avoiding unintended engagements, particularly when navigating around team fights or escaping from enemy advances.

Pokemon move and camera controls

For more convienent scoring keep it on Press Button mode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Scoring Controls: Press Button Down

This setting changes the interaction for scoring on goal zones to requiring a button press instead of holding down throughout the animation, making this a spammable process incase you are in the middle of fights or interupted.

2) Pokemon Move Controls: Slide Away

Choosing 'Slide Away' for canceling moves provides a quicker way to stop an action. This is particularly useful in fast-paced situations where you need to quickly abort an attack for strategic repositioning or in response to an enemy's counter-move.

3) Camera Follows Moves: On

Activating this feature allows the camera to track the action more dynamically, providing a better view of long-range moves and ensuring you have the best angle for both attacking and retreating.

Pokemon Unite Camera Movement: Slide mode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

4) Move Aim Follows Movement Direction & Snaps to Nearby Targets: On

With these settings enabled, your moves will not only follow the direction your Pokemon is facing but will also automatically target nearby enemies. This makes executing abilities more fluid and reduces the need to manually adjust targeting amid fast-paced action.

5) Camera Movement: Slide

Setting camera control to 'Slide' provides a smoother and faster way to adjust your field of view, which is crucial for maintaining awareness of your surroundings. This setting is more intuitive and responsive compared to a virtual D-pad, especially in the heat of battle.

6) Camera Sensitivity: Adjust to Preference

Adjusting the camera sensitivity is a personal preference. Generally, a higher sensitivity allows for quicker reactions and faster adjustments to changing battlefield conditions.

Optimizing these settings provides a tailored Pokemon Unite experience on mobile, focusing on fluid gameplay, strategic control, and effective management of device resources.

Keep in mind that the best settings for the mobile version might vary a little from Pokemon Unite settings used in Nintendo Switch.

Whether you are battling in ranked matches or just enjoying casual play, these settings will help enhance your performance and enjoyment of the game.

