If you want to test the battle potential of Bombirdier in Pokemon GO, it would be wise to go with the best team possible. Battling with the right squad is essential because it is uncertain whether you will win or lose the match. Best teams include critters with proper movesets, which would eventually help Bombirdier become a great battler.

The battle formats of this mobile game demand top critters for better performance. Those with this advantage can do exceptionally well in both PvP and PvP formats. With that being said, this article is a guide on the best teams for Bombirdier in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Great League: Bombirdier’s best team

To overwhelm the Pokemon GO Great Battle League with the best team, you must know about Bombirdier’s traits. One trait helps it quickly tap into its Charged Move from the Fast Move. With useful movesets and typing, this Item Drop Pokemon can inflict damage on various types. The downside of its power is that it cannot take significant hits.

Top monsters to team up with Bombirdier:

Swampert

Stunfisk (Galarian)

Vigoroth

Lickitung

Quagsire (Shadow)

These are the suggested teams for Bombirdier. With the team up, you will have excellent coverage against many threats. Read on to learn about their Fast Move (FM) and Charged Move (CM).

Swampert : Mud Shot (FM), Hydro Cannon (CM), and Earthquake (CM)

: Mud Shot (FM), Hydro Cannon (CM), and Earthquake (CM) Stunfisk (Galarian) : Mud Shot (FM), Rock Slide (CM) and Earthquake (CM)

: Mud Shot (FM), Rock Slide (CM) and Earthquake (CM) Vigoroth : Counter (FM), Body Slam (CM), and Bulldoze (CM)

: Counter (FM), Body Slam (CM), and Bulldoze (CM) Lickitung : Lick (FM), Body Slam (CM) and Power Whip (CM)

: Lick (FM), Body Slam (CM) and Power Whip (CM) Quagsire (Shadow): Mud Shot (FM), Mud Bomb (CM), and Stone Edge (CM)

The best movesets for Bombirdier in the Great Battle League are Wing Attack (FM), Fly (CM), and Payback (CM).

Pokemon GO Ultra League: Bombirdier’s best team

To create the correct roster for Bombirdier in Pokemon GO Ultra League, you would need to analyze its performance. With the increment of CP and other powers, the creature eliminates its stamina downside. The best movesets of Bombirdier will pressure your opponent to use their shield. It still has the ability to use its Charged Move quickly, along with the capacity to land damage on multiple Pokemon types.

Top Pokemon to team up with Bombirdier:

Swampert

Registeel

Tapu Fini

Deoxys (Defense)

Cobalion

These creatures address Bombirdier’s weaknesses. On top of that, they complete the team formation, which is crucial for the battle. Here is the list of their Fast Move and Charged Move.

Swampert : Mud Shot (FM), Hydro Cannon (CM), and Earthquake (CM)

: Mud Shot (FM), Hydro Cannon (CM), and Earthquake (CM) Registeel : Lock On (FM), Focus Blast (CM), and Zap Cannon (CM)

: Lock On (FM), Focus Blast (CM), and Zap Cannon (CM) Tapu Fini : Water Gun (FM), Surf (CM), and Moon Blast (CM)

: Water Gun (FM), Surf (CM), and Moon Blast (CM) Deoxys (Defense): Counter (FM), Psycho Boost (CM), and Rock Slide (CM)

Counter (FM), Psycho Boost (CM), and Rock Slide (CM) Cobalion: Double Kick (FM), Sacred Sword (CM), and Stone Edge (CM)

The best movesets for Bombirdier in the Ultra Battle League are Wing Attack (FM), Fly (CM), and Payback (CM).

Pokemon GO Master League: Bombirdier’s best team

Since Master League is the most challenging battle format in Pokemon GO, you must have the strongest Pokemon for the competition. Bombirdier is a glass cannon in this league. It cannot act as an attacker, can’t lead the team, lacks consistent moves, quickly takes damage, and there are many other weak points. The wise thing to do would be to find other powerhouses that do well in this format.

Top Pocket Monsters to team up with Bombirdier:

Xerneas

Groudon

Kyogre

Mewtwo

Giratina (Altered)

These critters would be the best team member for Bombirdier. The battle results won’t be as expected, but you can still check out its power in the Master League.

Xerneas : Geomancy (FM), Moon Blast (CM), and Close Combat (CM)

: Geomancy (FM), Moon Blast (CM), and Close Combat (CM) Groudon : Mud Shot (FM), Precipice Blade (CM) and Fire Punch (CM)

: Mud Shot (FM), Precipice Blade (CM) and Fire Punch (CM) Kyogre : Water Pulse (FM), Surf (CM), and Origin Pulse (CM)

: Water Pulse (FM), Surf (CM), and Origin Pulse (CM) Mewtwo : Psycho Cut (FM), Psystrike (CM) and Shadow Ball (CM)

: Psycho Cut (FM), Psystrike (CM) and Shadow Ball (CM) Giratina (Altered): Shadow Claw (FM), Dragon Claw (CM), and Shadow Sneak (CM)

Bombirdier’s best movesets in the Master Battle League are Wing Attack (FM), Fly (CM), and Payback (CM).

