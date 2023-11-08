Best teams for Magnezone in Pokemon GO

Having the best team in the Pokemon Go Battle League helps the 'mons perform at their highest level. Similar is the situation for Magnezone as well. The more suitable your team, the more utility they provide. Those who understand Magnezone's strengths and weaknesses have an advantage over those who don't. So, what can be the ideal team for this magnet-inspired monster?

To create the best team for Magnezone, you have to work on its weaknesses first. The included fighters must cover each other's vulnerability and back them with their powers so the team can work towards success. That said, this article details the suitable monsters to create the best units for Magnezone in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Great League: Magnezone’s best team

Magnezone in GO Great League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The first stage of the GO Battle League is the Great League. For Magnezone to secure a win in this battle mode, it must be teamed up with those that convert its drawbacks into advantages. A few examples of its weaknesses are that it is a glass cannon and performs ineffectively.

Top monsters to team up with Magnezone:

Medicham

Gligar

Serperior

Swampert (Shadow)

Pelipper

These are the top critters to build a team for Magnezone in Pokemon GO Great League. Since you can only use two monsters simultaneously, get comfortable with their moves and typing for better results.

Medicham : Counter, Ice Punch, and Psychic

: Counter, Ice Punch, and Psychic Gligar : Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ding

: Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ding Serperior : Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant*, and Aerial Ace

: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant*, and Aerial Ace Swampert (Shadow): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon*, and Earthquake

(Shadow): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon*, and Earthquake Pelipper: Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), and Hurricane

The best movesets of Magnezone for the Great League are Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Mirror Shot.

Pokemon GO Ultra League: Magnezone’s best team

Magnezone in Pokemon GO Ultra League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Ultra League is the second challenging battle mode where the power of Magnezone is tested. The best Fast Move of this critter allows you to deal quick damage and easily tap into its Charged Move. This advantage may force your opponent to utilize their shield carelessly. Although these are some merits of having this Electric-type Pokemon, there are numerous demerits too.

Top Pokemon to team up with Magnezone:

Gliscor

Cresselia

Tapu Fini

Mandibuzz

Registeel

These suggested Pokemon GO monsters can become an excellent battle party for your Magnezone. In the Ultra League, it is not a glass cannon anymore, but it develops a few new weaknesses, like being less bulky. But with the help of the above critters, you can increase its strength. Here is a list of the Fast and Charged Moves.

Gliscor : Wing Attack, Earthquake, Aerial Ace

: Wing Attack, Earthquake, Aerial Ace Cresselia : Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, Moonblast

: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, Moonblast Tapu Fini : Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast

: Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast Mandibuzz : Snarl, Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace

: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*

For the Ultra League, the best movesets of Magenzone are Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Mirror Shot.

Pokemon GO Master League: Magnezone’s best team

Magnezone in Master League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Master League is for those clever with strategies and have powerhouses in their Pokemon GO team. If you want to get used to Magnezone in this league, carefully select critters to increase the team's success. In this league, from the Legendary to Mythical Pokemon, any of them can challenge your Magnezone.

Magnezone's winning percentage drastically diminishes, and it is best to depend on other fighters in this mode instead.

Top Pokemon to team up with Magnezone:

Dragonite

Xerneas

Rayquaza

Giratina (Altered)

Groudon

Although these Pocket Monsters are a good team for the confrontation in the Master League, you can barely make progress against the top performers. With the best attacks available, you can secure a few wins.

Dragonite : Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower

: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower Xerneas : Geomancy*, Close Combat, Moonblast

: Geomancy*, Close Combat, Moonblast Rayquaza : Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe*, Dragon Ascent*

: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe*, Dragon Ascent* Giratina (Altered) : Shadow Claw, Ancient Power, Dragon Claw

: Shadow Claw, Ancient Power, Dragon Claw Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades*, Fire Punch*

Magnezone’s best movesets in Pokemon include Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Mirror Shot.

In the article, all the moves mentioned first are the Fast Moves, and the following are the Charged Moves. Selections with asterisks on them are Elite moves.