Best ways to earn XP in Pokemon GO

There are a few great strategies you can use to get more XP in Pokemon GO. The method includes practical item usage, activities, participating in specific events, facing challenges, etc. Niantic’s mobile title revolves around catching, training, and evolving Pocket Monsters, similar to the mainline games. However, one difference is how you earn Experience Points (XP).

Players need XP to increase their Trainer Level in the game. As one starts to climb higher levels, they need more points to meet the requirements to get to the next level. This can be challenging for those wanting to level up faster.

Note: Trainers can double the effect of XP earning by activating Lucky Eggs.

Catch Pokemon to earn XP in Pokemon GO

Catch any Pocket Monster, Shiny or Legendary (Image via TPC)

The easiest way to earn XP in Pokemon GO is to catch everything you see in your Map View. It does not matter which monster you capture in the wild; any creature will give you certain points. So, the more you hunt, the more XP you get. Remember, if you want to follow this strategy, you must have a ton of Poke Balls in your collection.

Running out of Poke Balls is concerning, but there are various ways to earn them. One such method is spinning Pokestops and Gyms. Thus, with the “Catch’em all” strategy, you will increase XP gain and make Stardust side by side.

Capture a Pokemon: 100 XP

Catch a new Pokemon: 500 XP

Registering Pokemon in Pokedex: 1000 XP

Curve Ball: 20 XP

Nice throw: 20 XP

Great throw: 100 XP

Excellent Throw: 1000 XP

First Throw: 50 XP

Catch a Pokemon in AR mode: 300 XP

Catch a Pokemon for the 100th time: 100 XP

Hatch Pokemon Eggs to earn XP

Hatch Eggs (Image via TPC)

Hatching an egg is another way to earn XP in Pokemon GO. Although any conducted activity in the game gives you some points, you must know the breakdown of the XP earned.

There are several different Pokemon Eggs that you can hatch to get XP. Do note that eggs that require a higher distance to hatch will reward you with more XP.

Hatch 2km Egg: 500 XP

500 XP Hatch 5km Egg: 1000 XP

1000 XP Hatch 7km Egg: 1500 XP

1500 XP Hatch 10km Egg: 1000 XP

1000 XP Hatch 12km Egg: 4000 XP

Although hatching Pokemon Eggs concerns obtaining a new Pocket Monster, you should also know when to hatch to receive XP. Hatching Pokemon in events with hatch bonuses is an excellent way to get Experience Points faster.

Evolving Pokemon to get XP

Evolving Pocket Monster (Image via TPC)

After catching or hatching Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, you will want to evolve them. The evolved forms are robust and functional in various battle formats and scenarios. However, you should remember that you can earn more XP by evolving Pokemon on a specific day. The Spotlight Hour event is the one that you have to look out for.

Evolving a Pokemon: 1000 XP

Some Spotlight Hour events focus on XPs. While some reward you with 2x catch XP, others provide 2x Transfer Candy and 2x Evolution XP. You must utilize the latter to get more Experience Points during the event. Therefore, you should not evolve your Pokemon carelessly but wait for an opportunity to gain power and rewards simultaneously.

Gain XP by spinning PhotoDisc

Spin as many Disks as Possible (Image via TPC)

Spinning PhotoDisc rewards many Pokemon GO items, including Berries, Gifts, and Stardust. Not only will you receive many resources by spinning Stops and Gyms, but you will also get some XP in return.

Although this is one way to get extra points, you won’t make much. You will have to spin more Disk to gain a considerable amount. In addition to spinning, the game gives some XP if you win a Gym Battle or defeat an enemy Gym.

Spin an enemy/neutral Gym (No badge): 25 XP

Spin a friendly Gym (No badge): 31 XP

Spin an enemy/neutral Gym (Bronze): 50 XP

Spin a friendly Gym (Bronze): 63 XP

Spin an enemy/neutral Gym (Silver): 75 XP

Spin a friendly Gym (Silver): 94 XP

Spin an enemy/neutral Gym (Gold): 100 XP

Spin a PokeStop: 100 XP

Spin a friendly Gym (Gold): 125 XP

Spin 10 unique PokeStops in 30 minutes: 100 XP (Bonus)

Spin a new PokeStop: 300 XP (Bonus)

Due to the lack of Gyms and Pokestops, players in rural areas may have to rely on some of the previously discussed strategies to earn XP.

Winning Raid Battles for XP

Win Raids (Image via TPC)

Competing in Pokemon GO Raid Battles is one of the ways to get XP. There are different kinds of raids: Tier, Mega, Primal, and Shadow. The amount of XP players can earn through Raids varies with the type. For instance, Mega Raids offer more XP compared to 1-star.

Additionally, the XP you get from defeating a Mega Pokemon is much higher than beating a low-tier monster. Therefore, you and your team should focus on attempting high-tier raids to earn more.

Check the list below to see the differences.

Win a Tier 1 Raid: 3500 XP

Win a Tier 3 or Tier 4 Raid: 5000 XP

Win a Tier 5 (Legendary) Raid: 10,000 XP

Win an Elite Raid: 12,000 XP

Win a Mega Legendary Raid: 13,000 XP

Gain XP with Friends in Pokemon GO

Increase Friendship (Image via TPC)

Playing Pokemon GO with friends is much more entertaining than playing solo. This is subjective, but many prefer a long list of friend in their ID. This is because one can send and receive Gifts to earn exciting rewards, including XP.

The more friends you have, the more Postcards you can collect. This item is vital in getting different forms of Vivillion in the game.

You can earn more XP by becoming a Good, Great, Ultra, and Best Friend. However, you will need to do a lot of trades, battles, gift exchanges, and other mutual activities to improve your Friendship Status.

Gift a Friend: 200 XP

Become Good Friends: 3,000 XP

Become Great Friends: 10,000 XP

Become Ultra Friends: 50,000 XP

Become Best Friends: 100,000 XP

The best way to boost your XP gain exponentially is to use Lucky Eggs before performing high XP-earning activities. Additionally, stock up on these items and use them on the right event, such as Pokemon GO Community Day and Spotlight Hour.