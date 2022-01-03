Cliff counters in Pokemon GO for January 2022

Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff is just one stepping stone on the path to the boss Giovanni for Pokemon GO trainers.

Since the new year began, January 2022 has already seen the Team GO Rocket Leader lineups shift. Some new Pokemon have been added to their teams, throwing trainers for a loop.

If you are ready to take on Cliff, you'll want to know what kind of creatures he'll send out to battle in Pokemon GO. The best counters for them will help you prepare for the tough fight ahead.

Counters for Cliff in Pokemon GO (January 2022)

The first Pokemon sent out by a Team GO Rocket Leader will always be the same. So, you can prepare for that accordingly while making adjustments around the final two Pokemon, which can be one of three each.

Thankfully, they don't deviate too much in their weaknesses. You should be able to use the same three Pokemon to take on the team no matter which ones Cliff employs.

Grimer

Several Grimer in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will want to start this Pokemon GO battle with a Psychic-type. Gallade, Alakazam, and Mewtwo are wonderful choices. Make sure all of their attacks are Psychic-type attacks.

Grimer is a pure Poison-type, making it weak to Psychic. Any of the three will take Grimer down easily and be usable against whichever second Pokemon Cliff sends.

Crobat/Machamp/Venusaur

Crobat in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All three of Cliff's second Pokemon in January 2022 are weak to Psychic-type attacks. That means you can double up and have your second Pokemon be one of the three mentioned above if the first one gets taken out.

Any combination of Gallade, Alakazam, or Mewtwo with powerful Psychic attacks will run through this at the beginning of this Pokemon GO battle against Cliff. They may have trouble on the third, though.

Arcanine/Charizard/Tyranitar

Arcanine in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Make your third Pokemon GO partner for this fight a powerful Water-type Pokemon. Arcanine, Charizard, and Tyranitar all take supereffective damage from Water-type attacks.

Your Psychic-type can still hurt the first two, but won't be of much help against Tyranitar. So chip away while you can, then switch out to a Kingler or Kyogre to finish things off.

