Cliff counters and weaknesses in Pokemon GO (July 2022)

Trainers in Pokemon GO will get to battle the same old leaders in July. Cliff, however, has certainly stepped up his game.

His lead, Cubone, really isn’t anything to worry about, but the Pokemon backing it up are all threats that trainers can encounter on an Ultra League team in PvP. And it’s not a good idea to go into such a battle unprepared.

Which Pokemon should trainers bring to battle Cliff?

Here is the list of available Pokemon that Cliff can bring:

Lead: Cubone

Second: Electivire, Luxray, or Omastar

Final: Swampert, Charizard, or Tyranitar

At first glance, this might seem like an all-star squad. Moreover, a couple of starter final evolutions could show up on Cliff’s team, not to mention the pseudo legendary from the Johto region. Fortunately, many of these Pokemon also have common weaknesses that trainers can exploit.

The first of the Pokemon listed above would be massively weak to Grass-types. Not only would Grass Pokemon trample over Cliff’s Cubone lead but also Swampert, Tyranitar, Omastar. They would resist attacks from Electivire and Luxray, too.

When looking for strong Grass-types, it’s hard to go wrong with Venusaur. Not only did Bulbasaur have a Community Day back in January, but it was also available through the TCG crossover event. Hopefully, most trainers have a Venusaur by now.

Alternatively, it’s also a great time to use Torterra. This Generation VI starter doesn’t exactly destroy Raid bosses, nor does it perform well in PvP. If any trainers caught Turtwig recently, though, Torterra has a great matchup, being able to use Earthquake to clear out Electivire and Luxray.

With a strong Grass-type, the only threat that Cliff has that trainers will really need to worry about is Charizard. Rock-types are normally Charizard’s Achilles Heel, dealing 4x damage.

Venusaur is a great counter to Cliff (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rock-types lose to many of the other teammates on Cliff’s squad, though. Therefore, trainers might be better off using a strong Water-type like Blastoise or the recently-released Tapu Fini.

With a Grass-type and a Water-type, trainers will really have all of the tools they need to beat Cliff. The only way they can build upon this team is to add a Ground-type if they don’t have Torterra. This way, they can threaten Electivire and Luxray back with super effective damage.

Great Ground-types are all over the place in Pokemon GO. Excadrill is always great to keep as a Raid counter. Galarian Stunfisk is another phenomenal Ground-type that can really be effective work in PvP. Finally, Flygon and Garchomp are also excellent options that trainers will want to have stick around for a long time after the Cliff fight.

An example of an effective team would look like this:

Lead: Venusaur

Second: Tapu Fini

Final: Excadrill

Realistically, any team with a Grass-type and a Pokemon that can deal with Charizard should win this match. This team just gives the most optimized way to win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far