Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO: How to get, all evolutions, and more

Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO are a special Evolutionary Item needed to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. Both Gimmighoul and Gholdengo were introduced in the Paldean region in Generation IX. Unlike conventional evolutions, Gimmighoul requires Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO along with species-specific Candies for its evolution.

This article aims to provide comprehensive insight into Gimmighoul Coins, covering their acquisition and utilization for evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.

How to get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO

Gimmighoul Coins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO can be obtained in one of the following ways:

You can get Gimmighoul Coins by catching Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

Spinning Golden PokeStops will yield Gimmighoul Coins.

Walking Gimmighoul as your Buddy Partner will earn Gimmighoul Coins for you.

Best tips to get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO

How to get Golden Lure Module for Golden PokeStops in Pokemon GO

There are a couple of prerequisites for this:

A Nintendo Switch

A copy of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Follow these steps to get Golden Lures in GO:

You must connect your Pokemon GO account to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Then you must send Postcards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Pokemon GO.

This will allow you to acquire Golden Lure Models in your GO account. The first time you send a Postcard to your GO account, you will get the Coin Bag

You can then apply these Golden Lure Modules to PokeStops like every other variant of Lures in the game.

How to convert normal PokeStops into Golden PokeStops in Pokemon GO

As mentioned before, you can apply Golden Lures to PokeStops in the same way that you would apply other forms of Lure Modules. For this, you must tap on the PokeStop, and once the photo disc opens, you will have to press on the “+” icon to apply the Lure. Pressing on the icon will prompt you to choose from your collection of Lures. Selecting the Golden Lure Module will apply it to the PokeStop.

Once it is successfully applied, the PokeStop will turn yellow instead of the usual blue. You can spin this Golden PokeStop to obtain Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO.

All Gimmighoul Coin evolutions in Pokemon GO

Gholdengo in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned earlier, only Gimmighoul requires Ghimmighoul Coins to evolve into its final stage of evolution, Gholdengo. You need a total of 999 Ghimmighoul Coins and 50 Gimmighoul Candies to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.

How to use Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon GO

Like every other evolution in this game, you first need to have enough Candies and an Evolutionary Item like a Sinnoh Stone if the Pokemon needs one. In this case, you must have 50 Gimmighoul Candies and 999 Gimmighoul Coins to make this critter evolve into Gholdengo.

Once you have these items, you must find the Gimmighoul you want to evolve in your Pokemon Storage. After that, you need to click on the Evolve button on the Pocket Monster’s profile. This will evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.