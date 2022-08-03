How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (August 2022)

Much like his comrades in Team GO Rocket, Cliff's Pokemon GO team is constantly shifting and changing. This ensures that trainers who take on the brutish Rocket Leader don't get too comfortable when it comes to countering his battle team.

As of August 2022, Cliff's Pokemon GO team hasn't changed since his last iteration in July. His team features a bevy of Shadow Pokemon, some of which are more dangerous than others. Overall, Cliff can deploy seven different Pokemon in battle, and the only Pokemon he's guaranteed to utilize is Shadow Bulbasaur. The other options are left to a percentage-based chance.

Pokemon GO guide to countering each of Cliff's Pokemon in battle as of August 2022

Cliff in Team GO Rocket's reveal trailer (Image via Niantic)

Like each opponent in Pokemon GO, Cliff can use three Pokemon in his battle team. However, these Pokemon are divided between which slot they can occupy in the battle party.

Cliff will always utilize Shadow Bulbasaur in slot 1. In slot 2, Cliff can use shadow versions of Venusaur (45% chance), Crobat (32%), and Omastar (23%). For the third and final slot, the brawny Team GO Rocket Leader can use shadow versions of Tyranitar (70%), Torterra (28%), and Swampert (2%).

The only Pokemon that trainers will assuredly go up against is Bulbasaur. However, trainers can always see which Pokemon Cliff is using before backing out and picking a more appropriate battle team to counter it.

Since Pokemon GO operates heavily on the rock-paper-scissors system of elements like the mainline series, trainers should be able to counter Cliff's battle team easily. Trainers should also keep their counter pick choices as high as possible in CP and stats.

Counters for Shadow Bulbasaur

Mewtwo using Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Unbound Hoopa using Confusion and Psychic

Espeon using Confusion and Psychic

Darmanitan using Fire Fan and Psychic

Alakazam using Confusion and Psychic

Counters for Cliff's Second Pokemon Choice

Shadow Venusaur - Azelf, Tapu Lele, Victini, Galarian Darmanitan, Chandelure

- Azelf, Tapu Lele, Victini, Galarian Darmanitan, Chandelure Shadow Crobat - Attack Forme Deoxys, Rampardos, Latios, Therian Thundurus, Terrakion

- Attack Forme Deoxys, Rampardos, Latios, Therian Thundurus, Terrakion Shadow Omastar - Zarude, Roserade, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Celebi

Counters for Cliff's Third Pokemon Choice

Shadow Tyranitar - Conkeldurr, Lucario, Machamp, Blaziken, Pirouette Meloetta

- Conkeldurr, Lucario, Machamp, Blaziken, Pirouette Meloetta Shadow Torterra - Glaceon, Galarian Darmanitan, Weavile, Jynx, Mamoswine

- Glaceon, Galarian Darmanitan, Weavile, Jynx, Mamoswine Shadow Swampert - Roserade, Leafeon, Tangrowth, Simisage, Tapu Bulu

In addition to these Pokemon, there are a ton of other counter options for Cliff's team in Pokemon GO. As long as trainers are well aware of what Cliff's Pokemon are weak to elementally and trainers keep their counters comparable in stats and CP, Cliff shouldn't be particularly difficult to defeat.

The same can be said for his counterparts Arlo and Sierra, though they feature different teams than Cliff. As long as trainers are wise with their counterplay, Team GO Rocket's Leaders shouldn't prove to be too much of a challenge in battle.

