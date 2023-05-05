How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO: Best counters, lineups, and more

Pokemon GO wouldn't be quite the same without its villains in Team GO Rocket. In addition to the grunts that occasionally blight the game map, Giovanni also has three leaders that serve directly under him: Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, each with their own well-trained team of Shadow Pokemon. Cliff, in particular, tends to favor brawn over brains, and the choice of Pocket Monsters on his battle team reflects this.

As of the most recent Team GO Rocket Takeover event, Cliff's team of creatures has changed again, with only his trusted Tyranitar remaining constant. A new team means trainers will need new counters to combat it, and there are plenty to choose from.

Many different counters will work against Cliff's team in Pokemon GO, but some are more effective than others.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended counters to defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO as of May 2023

If Pokemon GO players have fought Cliff recently, dating back to late March, they may be familiar with the Shadow Pokemon he's using. At the moment, his team is heavily stacked with Water-type creatures, but their secondary typings make countering them interesting.

Since this is the case, a counter team of Grass and Electric-type Pokemon may get the job done. However, trainers will have to be wary of the type matchups, depending on which Pocket Monsters Cliff selects in a given battle.

Cliff's current Pokemon GO team and chances of appearance

Slot One - Larvitar (100%)

- Larvitar (100%) Slot Two - Skarmory (39%), Sceptile (31%), or Kingdra (30%)

- Skarmory (39%), Sceptile (31%), or Kingdra (30%) Slot Three - Tyranitar (66%), Swampert (26%), or Gyarados (7%)

For the most part, Cliff's team can be easily handled by a combined Grass and Electric-type assault. However, Sceptile and Kingdra's presence complicates things, so Pokemon GO trainers will have some freedom to diversify their team. They should absolutely include a powerful Grass and Electric-type creature in their lineup, but they'll need a different counter to deal with Kingdra or Sceptile.

Here, players will typically either hard-counter Kingdra or Sceptile, but there are fortunately Pocket Monsters that can do both.

Here is the recommended counter team for Cliff in Pokemon GO:

Slot One - Kartana, Tapu Bulu, Roserade, or Alolan Exeggutor

- Kartana, Tapu Bulu, Roserade, or Alolan Exeggutor Slot Two - Xurkitree, Thundurus, Zapdos, Raikou, or Tapu Koko

- Xurkitree, Thundurus, Zapdos, Raikou, or Tapu Koko Slot Three - Galarian Weezing, Dragonite, Kyurem, or Dragalge

Beginning with a Grass-type species will allow Pokemon GO players to effectively counter Larvitar, Tyranitar, and Swampert with ease. Recommended choices like Tapu Bulu, Alolan Exeggutor, and Roserade also give dual-typings that should match up well with Kingdra and Sceptile in a few situations.

Tapu Bulu's partial Fairy typing gives it an advantage over Kingdra as a partial Dragon-type creature. Alolan Exeggutor can also damage Kingdra in this fashion. Meanwhile, Roserade's access to Poison-type attacks gives it an edge over Sceptile.

Any recommended Electric-type pick should fare well against Gyarados and Skarmory. However, Tapu Koko also has a partial Fairy typing that can be an asset when dealing with Kingdra. If a trainer's Grass-type creatures are having a tough time, the right Electric-type pick should be able to handle most opponents on Cliff's team that have a partial Water typing save for Swampert.

That leaves Sceptile as the odd Pokemon out, and the recommended team picks listed above should be able to handle it quite effectively. Thundurus, Zapdos, and Dragonite possess partial Flying typings that Sceptile is weak to, and the same can be said for Roserade, Dragalge, and Galarian Weezing's Poison affinity.

Lastly, Kyurem can use plenty of Ice-type moves to deal with Sceptile while also potentially countering Kingdra since it's part Dragon.

