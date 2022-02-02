How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in February 2022

A new month arrives in Pokemon GO, and with it, Team GO Rocket's leaders have returned with battle parties of Shadow Pokemon at their command.

Cliff's team of Shadow Pokemon this February is identical to his January team so far, with various Pokemon of different types and stat spreads. Pokemon GO trainers should know what Pokemon Cliff is bringing to the fore.

If trainers run into Cliff via Team GO Rocket Balloon or while investigating a Pokestop, they must know to counter this forceful adversary. Defeating Cliff should be no trouble with the right battle party on hand.

Pokemon GO: Countering Cliff's team this February

Cliff's Shadow Tyranitar is still in play with his new team (Image via Niantic)

Overall, Cliff's team in Pokemon GO includes seven different Pokemon. However, only three of these Pokemon can be in Cliff's party at a time. Each Pokemon has its set chance to appear in battle, with some appearing more often than others.

Overall, Cliff's collection of Pokemon this February includes Teddiursa, Electivire, Marowak, Omastar, Tyranitar, Torterra, and Swampert. This party features a wide swath of Pokemon to counter, and Pokemon GO trainers won't know which Pokemon Cliff will utilize in a battle until they're in it.

The lone exception is Teddiursa, which Cliff will begin with as his point Pokemon each battle. Otherwise, trainers will need to hope that their counters line up. Fortunately, once players enter a battle with Cliff, they can exit after seeing his Pokemon and return with the right team in place.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find great counters for each of Cliff's Pokemon:

Teddiursa

Lucario, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Machamp, Heracross, and Blaziken. These Pokemon should utilize Fighting-type moves.

Electivire

Excadrill, Landorus, Garchomp, Rhyperior, Groudon, and Golurk. These Pokemon should attack with Ground-type moves.

Marowak

Zarude, Kyogre, Galarian Darmanitan, Kingler, and Mamoswine. Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves can all work effectively against Marowak.

Omastar

Zarude, Roserade, Sceptile, Tangrowth, and Alolan Exeggutor. Electric, Fighting, and Ground-types are super effective, and Grass-type moves and Pokemon are twice as super effective.

Tyranitar

Conkeldurr, Lucario, Machamp, Pirouette Meloetta, Blaziken, and Hariyama. Tyranitar possesses a huge range of weaknesses (Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water, and Fighting), but using Fighting-type moves will be doubly super effective.

Torterra

Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Weavile, Glaceon, and Avalugg. Shadow Torterra is weak to Bug, Flying, and Fire-type moves and Pokemon and Ice-types, which are doubly super effective.

Swampert

Also Read Article Continues below

Zarude, Roserade, Tangrowth, Torterra, Venusaur, and Chesnaught. Grass-type moves and Pokemon will be necessary to exploit Swampert's weakness, and it will take double super effective damage.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha