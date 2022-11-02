How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

Cliff is one of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokemon GO, serving as an enforcer in Giovanni's name. Along with Arlo and Sierra, he commands a team of corrupted Shadow Pokemon to defeat anyone who stands in his way.

One of the tricky aspects of Team GO Rocket members is that they don't keep static battle teams. Every so often, a new rotation of Shadow Pokemon is brought in to throw opponents off-balance. However, each Team GO Rocket Leader retains one Pokemon they consider their companion, and Cliff is paired with a Tyranitar.

Fortunately, Cliff's team has yet to change since July of this year. This means countering it should be quite familiar for many Pokemon GO trainers.

Cliff is guaranteed to use Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO team as of November 2022

Cliff's Tyranitar is never far from his side

Cliff will assemble his Pokemon GO team from a pool of seven total Pokemon each time he battles an opponent. This means battling the villain in one instance doesn't necessarily allow players to counter him easily in additional meetings.

However, Cliff does favor certain Pocket Monsters over others and is guaranteed to use one, in particular, for each battle.

Though Pokemon GO trainers won't know what team Cliff has chosen until the battle has been initiated, it doesn't hurt to prepare for every Shadow Pokemon available to him. This way, if a trainer's team isn't favorable against Cliff's lineup, they can exit and re-enter the fight with the right counters in place to defeat him.

Cliff's current team options and chances to appear

Slot One

Bulbasaur (100%)

Slot Two

Venusaur (45%)

Crobat (29%)

Omastar (26%)

Slot Three

Tyranitar (66%)

Torterra (31%)

Swampert (3%)

Top Pokemon picks to counter Cliff's team

Bulbasaur

Mewtwo

Darmanitan

Alakazam

Espeon

Moltres

Venusaur

Attack Form Deoxys

Hoopa

Galarian Articuno

Staraptor

Mamoswine

Crobat

Xurkitree

Deoxys

Azelf

Rampardos

Thundurus

Omastar

Zarude

Roserade

Exeggutor

Leafeon

Victreebell

Tyranitar

Terrakion

Conkeldurr

Lucario

Machamp

Buzzwole

Torterra

Glaceon

Galarian Darmanitan

Weavile

Jynx

Mamoswine

Swampert

Zarude

Roserade

Leafeon

Tangrowth

Tapu Bulu

As long as Pokemon GO trainers are utilizing the right type advantages in their battle against Cliff, they should be in good shape.

It also helps if the counter Pokemon being used has high CP and IV stats, as this should increase their overall damage output and reduce the damage they sustain. Considering Shadow Pokemon receive a damage buff to their attack power, picking bulkier counters to withstand their assault is a good idea.

The downside to Shadow Pokemon is that while they receive a damage buff in Pokemon GO, they also lose durability as a trade-off. This means that if a trainer can effectively counter Cliff's team with type advantage, they won't be able to last long from the constant flow of super-effective damage they're being hit with.

Cliff does have the ability to shield his Pokemon twice. However, once those shields are gone, the Team GO Rocket Leader's team is helpless.

Once Pokemon GO trainers have defeated Cliff, he'll scamper off in defeat. However, players will get the opportunity to capture one of his Shadow Pokemon.

With this specific team, trainers will get the opportunity to capture Shadow Bulbasaur, which can be a powerful ally in battle when fully evolved into Venusaur.

