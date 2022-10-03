How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

Cliff is one of the leaders of Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO. This October 2022, Niantic has provided players with an opportunity to battle Cliff and claim different rewards after winning. The ongoing event features three different leaders: Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, all of whom players can challenge. Every leader has an unpredictable set of Pocket Monsters and players will obtain rewards after defeating them.

You’ll first have to face other Team Go Rocket Grunts at PokeStops and collect Mysterious Components after defeating them. To proceed further in the game, you will need to collect six Mysterious Components. After collecting the required number of Mysterious Components in Pokemon GO, you can combine them into a Rocket Radar to find Cliff’s location.

Beat Cliff and Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO this October 2022

For some, it may be a difficult task to battle Cliff since his team composition is unpredictable in every battle, but there is one constant Pokemon in his team. Cliff always sends Bulbasaur first in his lineup. The second in the line-up could either be Venusaur, Crobat, or Omastar. In the third lineup, either Tyranitar, Charizard, or Swampert could be his final Pokemon GO fighter. To take down Cliff, you will need to pick different types of monsters for better coverage in a type-battle. Here are the counters that players can use for any potential lineup that Cliff may come up with.

1) Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulbasaur is a Grass and Poison-type creature which is susceptible to Flying, Fire, Ice, and Psychic attacks. The following are the monsters that can be used to tackle this Pokemon:

Espeon – Confusion, Future Sight

– Confusion, Future Sight Flareon – Ember, Overheat

– Ember, Overheat Charizard – Fire Spin, Overheat

– Fire Spin, Overheat Chandelure – Fire Spin, Overheat

– Fire Spin, Overheat Weavile – Ice Shard, Avalanche

– Ice Shard, Avalanche Glaceon – Ice Shard, Avalanche

– Ice Shard, Avalanche Houndoom – Fire Fang, Fire Blast

2) Venasaur

Venasaur is a dual Grass and Poison-type creature which is weak against Flying, Fire, Ice, and Psychic attacks. Below are the Pocket Monsters that can be used to battle this Pokemon.

Espeon – Confusion, Future Sight

– Confusion, Future Sight Flareon – Ember, Overheat

– Ember, Overheat Charizard – Fire Spin, Overheat

– Fire Spin, Overheat Chandelure – Fire Spin, Overheat

– Fire Spin, Overheat Weavile – Ice Shard, Avalanche

– Ice Shard, Avalanche Glaceon – Ice Shard, Avalanche

– Ice Shard, Avalanche Houndoom – Fire Fang, Fire Blast

3) Crobat

Crobat is a dual Poison and Flying-type in Pokemon GO that is weak when battling against Electric, Ice, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks. The Pokemon mentioned below can be used to counter it:

Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

– Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Mewtwo – Confusion, Psystrike

– Confusion, Psystrike Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

– Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

– Smack Down, Stone Edge Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge

– Charge Beam, Wild Charge Weavile – Ice Shard, Avalanche

4) Omastar

Omastar is a dual Rock and Water-type in Pokemon GO that is weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks. Players can use these options to beat Omastar in Pokemon GO:

Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere

– Counter, Aura Sphere Conkeldurr – Counter, Dynamic Punch

– Counter, Dynamic Punch Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch

– Counter, Dynamic Punch Breloom – Counter, Dynamic Punch

– Counter, Dynamic Punch SirFetch’d – Counter, Close Combat

– Counter, Close Combat Mewtwo – Confusion, Focus Blast

5) Tyranitar

Tyranitar, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyranitar is a dual Rock and Dark-type in Pokemon GO that is weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-types. Shown below are some options that can be used to defeat Tyranitar:

Blaziken - Counter, Focus Blast

- Counter, Focus Blast Breloom - Counter, Dynamic Punch

- Counter, Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr - Counter, Dynamic Punch

- Counter, Dynamic Punch Lucario - Counter, Aura Sphere

- Counter, Aura Sphere Machamp - Counter, Dynamic Punch

- Counter, Dynamic Punch Sirfetch’d - Counter, Close Combat

6) Swampert

Swampert as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Swampert is a Water and Ground-type in Pokemon GO that is weak to Grass-type attacks. The monsters that can be used to battle this Pokemon include:

Venusaur – Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

– Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant Torterra – Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

– Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Zarude – Vine Whip, Power Whip

– Vine Whip, Power Whip Breloom – Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

7) Charizard

Charizard, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is a dual Fire and Flying-type that is weak to Rock, Water, and Electric-type attacks in Pokemon GO. Given below are the Pocket Monsters that can be used to tackle this fighter:

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

– Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

– Smack Down, Rock Slide Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

– Rock Throw, Stone Edge Aggron – Smack Down, Stone Edge

The Pokemon suggested for each of Cliff's choices could potentially be used to win against this Team Rocket GO leader to obtain rewards. You can try and make your own team out of these fighters for different results, but most combinations of Pokemon listed above should lead to positive results.

