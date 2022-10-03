How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

Cliff is one of the leaders of Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO. This October 2022, Niantic has provided players with an opportunity to battle Cliff and claim different rewards after winning. The ongoing event features three different leaders: Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, all of whom players can challenge. Every leader has an unpredictable set of Pocket Monsters and players will obtain rewards after defeating them.
You’ll first have to face other Team Go Rocket Grunts at PokeStops and collect Mysterious Components after defeating them. To proceed further in the game, you will need to collect six Mysterious Components. After collecting the required number of Mysterious Components in Pokemon GO, you can combine them into a Rocket Radar to find Cliff’s location.
Beat Cliff and Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO this October 2022
For some, it may be a difficult task to battle Cliff since his team composition is unpredictable in every battle, but there is one constant Pokemon in his team. Cliff always sends Bulbasaur first in his lineup. The second in the line-up could either be Venusaur, Crobat, or Omastar. In the third lineup, either Tyranitar, Charizard, or Swampert could be his final Pokemon GO fighter. To take down Cliff, you will need to pick different types of monsters for better coverage in a type-battle. Here are the counters that players can use for any potential lineup that Cliff may come up with.
1) Bulbasaur
Bulbasaur is a Grass and Poison-type creature which is susceptible to Flying, Fire, Ice, and Psychic attacks. The following are the monsters that can be used to tackle this Pokemon:
- Espeon – Confusion, Future Sight
- Flareon – Ember, Overheat
- Charizard – Fire Spin, Overheat
- Chandelure – Fire Spin, Overheat
- Weavile – Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Glaceon – Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Houndoom – Fire Fang, Fire Blast
2) Venasaur
Venasaur is a dual Grass and Poison-type creature which is weak against Flying, Fire, Ice, and Psychic attacks. Below are the Pocket Monsters that can be used to battle this Pokemon.
- Espeon – Confusion, Future Sight
- Flareon – Ember, Overheat
- Charizard – Fire Spin, Overheat
- Chandelure – Fire Spin, Overheat
- Weavile – Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Glaceon – Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Houndoom – Fire Fang, Fire Blast
3) Crobat
Crobat is a dual Poison and Flying-type in Pokemon GO that is weak when battling against Electric, Ice, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks. The Pokemon mentioned below can be used to counter it:
- Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Mewtwo – Confusion, Psystrike
- Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge
- Weavile – Ice Shard, Avalanche
4) Omastar
Omastar is a dual Rock and Water-type in Pokemon GO that is weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks. Players can use these options to beat Omastar in Pokemon GO:
- Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr – Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Breloom – Counter, Dynamic Punch
- SirFetch’d – Counter, Close Combat
- Mewtwo – Confusion, Focus Blast
5) Tyranitar
Tyranitar is a dual Rock and Dark-type in Pokemon GO that is weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-types. Shown below are some options that can be used to defeat Tyranitar:
- Blaziken - Counter, Focus Blast
- Breloom - Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr - Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Lucario - Counter, Aura Sphere
- Machamp - Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Sirfetch’d - Counter, Close Combat
6) Swampert
Swampert is a Water and Ground-type in Pokemon GO that is weak to Grass-type attacks. The monsters that can be used to battle this Pokemon include:
- Venusaur – Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Torterra – Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Zarude – Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Breloom – Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
7) Charizard
Charizard is a dual Fire and Flying-type that is weak to Rock, Water, and Electric-type attacks in Pokemon GO. Given below are the Pocket Monsters that can be used to tackle this fighter:
- Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Aggron – Smack Down, Stone Edge
The Pokemon suggested for each of Cliff's choices could potentially be used to win against this Team Rocket GO leader to obtain rewards. You can try and make your own team out of these fighters for different results, but most combinations of Pokemon listed above should lead to positive results.