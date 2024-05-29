How to get Necrozma in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Necrozma has arrived in Pokemon GO, invading the world of Niantic's mobile title from Ultra Space alongside several Ultra Beasts. Naturally, this has led trainers to wonder how they can catch Necrozma and whether or not it can appear in its blue-tinted shiny variant. The good news is that catching Necrozma is a straightforward process, and it can indeed appear in its shiny variant.

At the moment, Necrozma won't be widely available, and trainers hunting it down will have to participate in the ongoing Pokemon GO Fest 2024, either via its three real-world event locations (Sendai, New York City, Madrid) or during the Global portion of the event.

Once players are taking part in the event, they'll want to ready their battle teams and prepare to complete as much research as they can, as Necrozma won’t be walking around in the wild.

How to get Necrozma in Pokemon GO

Currently, there's only one way to catch Necrozma in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously noted, if trainers want to catch Necrozma in Pokemon GO, they'll need to participate in GO Fest 2024 and either prepare their raiding teams or get ready to conduct plenty of Special Research.

Necrozma will be appearing as a Tier-5 raid boss and as a reward for completing part of the Sendai City Skies Special Research Questline. Players can do both for the opportunity to rack up plenty of Necrozma candy for their new Prism Pokemon.

When battling Necrozma in raids, trainers will want the strongest possible team consisting of Bug-, Dark-, and Ghost-type Pokemon with high CP and IV stats. These three elemental types will exploit Necrozma's weaknesses.

If players match a Dark/Bug/Ghost-type move to the type of its user, they'll also trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for extra damage, which can make a big difference in Necrozma raids.

As long as the trainers participating in the raid are following suit and are exploiting Necrozma's weaknesses to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, the raid boss should fall with plenty of time left on the raid timer. If all else fails, players can also use Mega Evolutions to amp up the damage, though this isn't necessarily a requirement.

Meanwhile, when it comes to research, trainers will have to undertake the Sendai City Skies Special Research and choose the “Basking in the Radiance” and “Hidden in the Umbra” research paths. Upon completing the fourth stage of each of these research paths, trainers will be rewarded with a Necrozma encounter without needing to battle it in a raid first.

How to get shiny Necrozma in Pokemon GO

Getting shiny Necrozma in Pokemon GO will require raiding and a bit of luck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the nice things about Necrozma arriving during GO Fest 2024 is that it debuted alongside its shiny variant.

However, the only way to snag shiny Necrozma at the moment is to play during GO Fest and raid Necrozma repeatedly. Since it's classified as a legendary species and a Tier-5 raid boss, the critter should have a 1/20 chance of appearing as a shiny after finishing a raid.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to stock up on raid passes as much as possible and find a few friends willing to run back-to-back raids. It may take quite a few raids to lure a shiny Necrozma out of hiding.

It should be noted that raiding will provide encounters with shiny Necrozma, but the same can’t be said for making progress through the Sendai City Skies research. Raiding will be a trainer’s primary method.