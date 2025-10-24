Panpour and Simipour in Pokemon Legends Z-A are among the most beloved Water-type Pokemon, admired for their playful nature and strong attacks. You will come across these uncommon Pocket Monsters while you travel around Lumiose City and the surrounding areas.

Ad

Read on to learn more about how to get Panpour and Simipour in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Getting started with unlocking Panpour and Simipour in Pokemon Legends Z-A

For Panpour

Your journey to getting Panpour begins northeast of Lumiose City, along Hibernal Avenue. This location sits between the Rouge and Jaune Sectors, where Panpour can sometimes be spotted among the trees.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

You can fast-travel to Café Kizuna to start your search quickly. Keep in mind, however, that finding Panpour isn’t guaranteed. Pansage or Pansear can also appear on these same trees, so patience and persistence are key.

The journey of finding Panpour begins northeast of Lumiose City (Image via The Pokemon Company|| DuckTape Gaming on YouTube)

Panpour can be seen sitting on a tree (Image via The Pokemon Company|| DuckTape Gaming on YouTube)

Also read: How to complete A Rogue Mega Mawile main mission

Ad

If the random spawns make it too time-consuming, there’s a more reliable alternative. Head westward to Magenta Sector 7, a quieter part of the map that’s home to a stationary Panpour.

Start at the Magenta Pokemon Center. Then, move east toward Wild Zone 7. After passing the first block, you’ll arrive at the sector entrance.

Head westward to Magenta Sector 7 (Image via The Pokemon Company|| MonkeyKingHero Gaming on YouTube)

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A ending explained

Ad

Step inside, and you’ll soon spot a Panpour perched atop a pillar, facing away from you. Use your Poke Ball to catch the unsuspecting Pokemon before it notices your presence. This method ensures a cleaner and quicker catch without relying on luck-based tree encounters.

Also read: What are Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A

For Simipour

You can get Simipour by evolving your Panpour using a Water Stone. You can buy a Water Stone for 3,000 Poke Dollars from the Stone Emporium store.

Ad

Once you have the Water Stone, all you need to do is apply it to Panpour to begin its evolution. With its enhanced numbers from the change, Simipour becomes an extremely powerful member of your squad, particularly when facing opponents of the Fire and Water types.

You can buy a Water Stone for 3,000 Poke Dollars from the Stone Emporium store (Image via The Pokemon Company|| DuckTape Gaming on YouTube)

Also read: How to defeat Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ad

Simipour can be obtained directly from the wild for players who would prefer not to go through the evolution process. Go to Wild Zone 20, where an Alpha Simipour is waiting for you in the middle of the region. With a level of 64, this formidable Pokemon is extremely difficult for people who aren't ready.

It is safer to follow the evolution road rather than risk a challenging battle if your team is still in the mid-level range. However, capturing the Alpha Simipour can be highly rewarding if you're confident and prepared for a test of your abilities.

Ad

Simipour evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company|| DuckTape Gaming on YouTube)

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A: Best team for early, mid, and late game

Ad

Whether you choose to evolve Panpour or catch Simipour outright, both methods will help you expand your roster with one of the most versatile Water-type Pokemon in the game.

Also read: How to complete The Secrets of Mega Evolution

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨