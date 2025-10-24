Panpour and Simipour in Pokemon Legends Z-A are among the most beloved Water-type Pokemon, admired for their playful nature and strong attacks. You will come across these uncommon Pocket Monsters while you travel around Lumiose City and the surrounding areas.
Read on to learn more about how to get Panpour and Simipour in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Getting started with unlocking Panpour and Simipour in Pokemon Legends Z-A
For Panpour
Your journey to getting Panpour begins northeast of Lumiose City, along Hibernal Avenue. This location sits between the Rouge and Jaune Sectors, where Panpour can sometimes be spotted among the trees.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
You can fast-travel to Café Kizuna to start your search quickly. Keep in mind, however, that finding Panpour isn’t guaranteed. Pansage or Pansear can also appear on these same trees, so patience and persistence are key.
Also read: How to complete A Rogue Mega Mawile main mission
If the random spawns make it too time-consuming, there’s a more reliable alternative. Head westward to Magenta Sector 7, a quieter part of the map that’s home to a stationary Panpour.
Start at the Magenta Pokemon Center. Then, move east toward Wild Zone 7. After passing the first block, you’ll arrive at the sector entrance.
Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A ending explained
Step inside, and you’ll soon spot a Panpour perched atop a pillar, facing away from you. Use your Poke Ball to catch the unsuspecting Pokemon before it notices your presence. This method ensures a cleaner and quicker catch without relying on luck-based tree encounters.
Also read: What are Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A
For Simipour
You can get Simipour by evolving your Panpour using a Water Stone. You can buy a Water Stone for 3,000 Poke Dollars from the Stone Emporium store.
Once you have the Water Stone, all you need to do is apply it to Panpour to begin its evolution. With its enhanced numbers from the change, Simipour becomes an extremely powerful member of your squad, particularly when facing opponents of the Fire and Water types.
Also read: How to defeat Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Simipour can be obtained directly from the wild for players who would prefer not to go through the evolution process. Go to Wild Zone 20, where an Alpha Simipour is waiting for you in the middle of the region. With a level of 64, this formidable Pokemon is extremely difficult for people who aren't ready.
It is safer to follow the evolution road rather than risk a challenging battle if your team is still in the mid-level range. However, capturing the Alpha Simipour can be highly rewarding if you're confident and prepared for a test of your abilities.
Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A: Best team for early, mid, and late game
Whether you choose to evolve Panpour or catch Simipour outright, both methods will help you expand your roster with one of the most versatile Water-type Pokemon in the game.
Also read: How to complete The Secrets of Mega Evolution
Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:
- How to get Xerneas in Pokemon Legends Z-A
- How to complete Battling in the Z-A Royale
- How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨