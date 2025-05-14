How to get Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO debuted at 12 am local time on May 14, 2025, as part of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. This Dark- and Psychic-type from Generation VI was introduced during the Psychic Spectacular event in 2021. It evolves into Malamar when fed 50 Candy via a Special Evolution mechanic.
The addition of Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO is an exciting moment for players. Here's how you can get it.
How to get Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO
To get Shadow Inkay, you must defeat the Psychic-type Male Team GO Rocket Grunt. He can be found either lurking around in PokeStops or flying in balloons. Note that this NPC can give you encounters with two different Pocket Monsters: Shadow Inkay and Shadow Ralts.
Here is the complete lineup for the Psychic-type Male Team GO Rocket Grunt:
To defeat this enemy, you can use Ghost-type Pokemon. Here are some of the best options:
Can Shadow Inkay be traded in Pokemon GO?
No you cannot receive Shadow Inkay in the mobile game. However, the purified version can be sent over and received from in-game friends.
Top Pokemon GO PvP IVs for Shadow Inkay
The best Great League IVs for Shadow Inkay to look out for are:
The best Ultra League IVs for Shadow Inkay to look out for are:
Can Shadow Inkay be shiny in Pokemon GO?
No, Shiny Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO is still not available. You must wait for at least a couple more seasons before the creature's shiny variant is released as the lead for one of the three Team GO Rocket leaders: Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo.
Pokemon GO Shadow Inkay and Shadow Malamar: Stats and moves
Shadow Inkay
- Type: Dark and Psychic
- Attack: 98 (+20%)
- Defense: 95 (-20%)
- Stamina: 142
- Max CP: 1,048 (1,061 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Peck, Psywave, and Tackle
- Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Psybeam
Shadow Malamar
- Type: Dark and Psychic
- Attack: 177 (+20%)
- Defense: 165 (-20%)
- Stamina: 200
- Max CP: 2,667 (2,698 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Peck, Psywave, and Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Foul Play, Psybeam, Hyper Beam, and Superpower
