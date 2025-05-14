  • home icon
  How to get Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 14, 2025 19:52 GMT
How to get Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO
How to get Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO debuted at 12 am local time on May 14, 2025, as part of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. This Dark- and Psychic-type from Generation VI was introduced during the Psychic Spectacular event in 2021. It evolves into Malamar when fed 50 Candy via a Special Evolution mechanic.

The addition of Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO is an exciting moment for players. Here's how you can get it.

How to get Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO

To get Shadow Inkay, you must defeat the Psychic-type Male Team GO Rocket Grunt. He can be found either lurking around in PokeStops or flying in balloons. Note that this NPC can give you encounters with two different Pocket Monsters: Shadow Inkay and Shadow Ralts.

Here is the complete lineup for the Psychic-type Male Team GO Rocket Grunt:

Phase 1Phase 2Phase 3
Ralts*DuosionGallade
InkayDrowzeeReuniclus
WobbuffetMalamar
To defeat this enemy, you can use Ghost-type Pokemon. Here are some of the best options:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow ClawMoongeist Beam
Mega/Shadow/Regular GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega/Regular Banette
Shadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow/Regular Chandelure
HexShadow Ball
Shadow/Regular DusknoirHexShadow Punch
SkeledirgeIncinerateShadow Ball
JellicentHexShadow Ball
TrevenantShadow ClawShadow Ball
Can Shadow Inkay be traded in Pokemon GO?

No you cannot receive Shadow Inkay in the mobile game. However, the purified version can be sent over and received from in-game friends.

Top Pokemon GO PvP IVs for Shadow Inkay

The best Great League IVs for Shadow Inkay to look out for are:

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
124.515000159100.000%117.0119.01381922276
22415002141499.943%117.1117.11401921180
32414991151599.940%116.4117.71401921120
42414961151499.940%116.4117.71401921120
524.514990121299.758%117.0117.01401917633
624.514990131199.606%117.0117.61391914693
724.51496091599.469%117.0115.01421912061
824.51500181599.456%117.6114.31421911813
924.515000141099.444%117.0118.31381911597
1024.51496014999.444%117.0118.31381911597
The best Ultra League IVs for Shadow Inkay to look out for are:

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
151249721413100.000%296151.3151.31804120978
251249821512100.000%296151.3152.11794120978
35124961151499.997%296150.4152.11804120850
45124901151399.997%296150.4152.11804120850
55124951141599.994%296150.4151.31814120722
65124880151599.988%296149.6152.11814120464
750.524952151499.966%276150.8151.71804119561
850.524942141599.963%276150.8150.81814119434
950.524871151599.959%276150.0151.71814119305
105025003151599.928%296151.2151.21804117999
Can Shadow Inkay be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Inkay shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
No, Shiny Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO is still not available. You must wait for at least a couple more seasons before the creature's shiny variant is released as the lead for one of the three Team GO Rocket leaders: Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo.

Pokemon GO Shadow Inkay and Shadow Malamar: Stats and moves

Shadow Inkay

  • Type: Dark and Psychic
  • Attack: 98 (+20%)
  • Defense: 95 (-20%)
  • Stamina: 142
  • Max CP: 1,048 (1,061 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Peck, Psywave, and Tackle
  • Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Psybeam

Shadow Malamar

  • Type: Dark and Psychic
  • Attack: 177 (+20%)
  • Defense: 165 (-20%)
  • Stamina: 200
  • Max CP: 2,667 (2,698 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Peck, Psywave, and Psycho Cut
  • Charged Attacks: Foul Play, Psybeam, Hyper Beam, and Superpower
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

