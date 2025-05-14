How to get Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO debuted at 12 am local time on May 14, 2025, as part of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. This Dark- and Psychic-type from Generation VI was introduced during the Psychic Spectacular event in 2021. It evolves into Malamar when fed 50 Candy via a Special Evolution mechanic.

Ad

The addition of Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO is an exciting moment for players. Here's how you can get it.

How to get Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO

To get Shadow Inkay, you must defeat the Psychic-type Male Team GO Rocket Grunt. He can be found either lurking around in PokeStops or flying in balloons. Note that this NPC can give you encounters with two different Pocket Monsters: Shadow Inkay and Shadow Ralts.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is the complete lineup for the Psychic-type Male Team GO Rocket Grunt:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Ralts* Duosion Gallade Inkay Drowzee Reuniclus Wobbuffet Malamar

Ad

To defeat this enemy, you can use Ghost-type Pokemon. Here are some of the best options:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega/Shadow/Regular Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega/Regular Banette

Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow/Regular Chandelure

Hex Shadow Ball Shadow/Regular Dusknoir Hex Shadow Punch Skeledirge Incinerate Shadow Ball Jellicent Hex Shadow Ball Trevenant Shadow Claw Shadow Ball

Ad

Can Shadow Inkay be traded in Pokemon GO?

No you cannot receive Shadow Inkay in the mobile game. However, the purified version can be sent over and received from in-game friends.

Top Pokemon GO PvP IVs for Shadow Inkay

The best Great League IVs for Shadow Inkay to look out for are:

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 24.5 1500 0 15 9 100.000% 117.0 119.0 138 1922276 2 24 1500 2 14 14 99.943% 117.1 117.1 140 1921180 3 24 1499 1 15 15 99.940% 116.4 117.7 140 1921120 4 24 1496 1 15 14 99.940% 116.4 117.7 140 1921120 5 24.5 1499 0 12 12 99.758% 117.0 117.0 140 1917633 6 24.5 1499 0 13 11 99.606% 117.0 117.6 139 1914693 7 24.5 1496 0 9 15 99.469% 117.0 115.0 142 1912061 8 24.5 1500 1 8 15 99.456% 117.6 114.3 142 1911813 9 24.5 1500 0 14 10 99.444% 117.0 118.3 138 1911597 10 24.5 1496 0 14 9 99.444% 117.0 118.3 138 1911597

Ad

The best Ultra League IVs for Shadow Inkay to look out for are:

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 51 2497 2 14 13 100.000% 296 151.3 151.3 180 4120978 2 51 2498 2 15 12 100.000% 296 151.3 152.1 179 4120978 3 51 2496 1 15 14 99.997% 296 150.4 152.1 180 4120850 4 51 2490 1 15 13 99.997% 296 150.4 152.1 180 4120850 5 51 2495 1 14 15 99.994% 296 150.4 151.3 181 4120722 6 51 2488 0 15 15 99.988% 296 149.6 152.1 181 4120464 7 50.5 2495 2 15 14 99.966% 276 150.8 151.7 180 4119561 8 50.5 2494 2 14 15 99.963% 276 150.8 150.8 181 4119434 9 50.5 2487 1 15 15 99.959% 276 150.0 151.7 181 4119305 10 50 2500 3 15 15 99.928% 296 151.2 151.2 180 4117999

Ad

Can Shadow Inkay be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Inkay shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

No, Shiny Shadow Inkay in Pokemon GO is still not available. You must wait for at least a couple more seasons before the creature's shiny variant is released as the lead for one of the three Team GO Rocket leaders: Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo.

Ad

Pokemon GO Shadow Inkay and Shadow Malamar: Stats and moves

Shadow Inkay

Type: Dark and Psychic

Dark and Psychic Attack: 98 (+20%)

98 (+20%) Defense: 95 (-20%)

95 (-20%) Stamina: 142

142 Max CP: 1,048 (1,061 with Best Buddy boost)

1,048 (1,061 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Peck, Psywave, and Tackle

Peck, Psywave, and Tackle Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Psybeam

Shadow Malamar

Type: Dark and Psychic

Dark and Psychic Attack: 177 (+20%)

177 (+20%) Defense: 165 (-20%)

165 (-20%) Stamina: 200

200 Max CP: 2,667 (2,698 with Best Buddy boost)

2,667 (2,698 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Peck, Psywave, and Psycho Cut

Peck, Psywave, and Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Foul Play, Psybeam, Hyper Beam, and Superpower

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨