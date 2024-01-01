How to solo defeat Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

A solo raid attack against Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO can be intimidating and tedious if you don't know what you're doing. If you live in an area with few trainers, you'll have to resort to solo raids. You must know the strengths and weaknesses of Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO to plan your solo raid flawlessly.

In this article, we will look at how you can prepare for solo Mega Ampharos raids in GO. Given you have the right counters and sufficiency of healing items, you might have a fair shot at solo defeating this mega monster.

Can you solo defeat Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO five-star Mega Raids?

Reshiram is a great counter to Mega Ampharos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Ampharos is an Electric- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Mega creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Ground

Ice

Fairy

The dual elemental typing of Mega Ampharos makes it strong against the following types of creatures:

Dragon

Water

Flying

Being a five-star Mega Raid boss, Mega Ampharos will have a Combat Power (CP) of 43,282. It will have an Attack stat of 244 and a Defense stat of 172. As a result, while Mega Ampharos has the potential to land hard-hitting Charged moves, it does not have the bulk needed to become a formidable raid boss.

However, Mega Ampharos has access to a good moveset. Thanks to its high Attack stat, this Mega beast can hit hard if you fail to dodge the Charged attacks properly.

That said, if you have high-level counters to fight against Mega Ampharos and are good at dodging attacks from NPC monsters in Pokemon GO, you can defeat this beast solo.

How to defeat Mega Ampharos Mega Raids alone in Pokemon GO

Mega Ampharos and Shiny Mega Ampharos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Mega Ampharos, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Dragon-, Fairy-, Ice-, and Ground-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters you can use against Mega Ampharos:

Mega Rayquaza

Rayquaza

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Salamence

Salamence

Dragonite

Shadow Dragonite

Mamoswine

Reshiram

Palkia

Dialga

As mentioned, Mega Ampharos will come with a Combat Power of 43,282. Taking high-level counters like Mega Rayquaza, Rayquaza, Shadow Garchomp, Shadow Salamence, and the rest will let you whittle down this Mega raid boss without much resistance.

However, you must be careful about the Mega Ampharos’ Charged moves. While it does not have a high Defense stat, the Mega Beast has a significantly hard-hitting Attack stat. So, your best approach to this raid would be carefully planning your dodges and subsequent attacks.

After a few turns, you will be able to notice a pattern in Mega Ampharos’ moves. So, you won't need rocket science to dodge its attacks and do damage to this creature during your solo raid.