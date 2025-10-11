Is Reuniclus with Charm good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Reuniclus with Charm makes its debut in Pokemon GO as part of the October 2025 Community Day event featuring its base form Solosis. The event will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on Sunday, October 12, 2025, and the move will be available via evolution until 10 pm local time on Sunday, October 19, 2025.Charm is a Fairy-type Fast Attack in Pokemon GO. In PvP battles, it is a three-turn move that deals 1.63 damage per turn and generates 2.67 energy. In PvE, it deals 20 damage and generates 11 energy and has a cooldown of 1.5 seconds (equivalent of three turns).This article covers the viability of using Reuniclus with Charm in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.Is Reuniclus with Charm worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?Despite having the likes of Avalanche Vanilluxe and Brick Break Pawmot competing against it, Reuniclus with Charm will take home the award for the most useless Community Day PvP addition for 2025—unless the November event has a more unpleasant surprise in store.Reuniclus gains nothing from the addition of Charm to its moveset. While this Fairy-type attack, which in itself can be very strong, helps Reuniclus win a couple more matches than it did with the atrocious Hidden Power, it is nothing to write home about.Instead, getting Confusion, a move that Reuniclus learns in the main series games, would have helped it shine as a closer with shields up. Even the Ghost-type Astonish, something that is part of Reuniclus's breeding learnset, could have been useful.Is Reuniclus with Charm worth using in Pokemon GO Gyms and raids?No, Charm Reuniculs has no utility in the PvE arena either. The creature doesn't come close to the best Psychic-type attackers anyway, and the addition of this Fairy-type moves doesn't do it any favors.How to get Reuniclus with Charm in Pokemon GOTo get Charm Reuniclus, you must evolve Duosion using 100 Candy between 2 pm local time on Sunday, October 12, 2025, and 10 pm local time on Sunday, October 19, 2025.After this period, this Community Day attack will be available via Elite TMs and during special events.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts