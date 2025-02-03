Moltres vs Zapdos: which is the better Dynamax attacker in Pokemon GO?

Moltres and Zapdos are some of the newest Dynamax Pokemon to come to Pokemon GO. Being powerful Legendary Pokemon with potent offensive typings, they are seen as some of the best Dynamax options players have in Pokemon GO at the moment, with Articuno's less helpful Ice primary typing leaving it on the wayside.

While both of these Legendary Pokemon have their respective merits, there may be one that reigns supreme over the other. Here is everything to consider about each of these two Dynamax Legendaries before users make their definitive choice.

Benefits of using Dynamax Moltres in Pokemon GO

Dynamax Moltres can be seen as a better version of Charizard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Moltres is a Fire and Flying-type, much like Charizard. Having the same type combination but an overall higher distribution of stats, players could consider Dynamax Moltres to be an objective upgrade to Dynamax Charizard. With this in mind, players could use Dynamax Moltres in every situation where they would normally use Charizard to see similar or better results.

Trending

Having either Fire or Flying-type Max Move at its disposal, it is capable of completing One and Three-Star Max Battles with ease. However, the downside of it having such a strong offensive type combination comes with a few weaknesses. Most notably, Dynamax Moltres takes heavy damage from Rock-type attacks.

In addition to getting obliterated by Rock-type attacks, Moltres is weak to Electric and Water-type attacks. While they still do heavy damage, they are not as impactful against Moltres as Rock-type attacks. Thankfully, since players can choose which Max Battles they want to challenge, this weakness should not impact experienced players.

Also read: How to get free Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon HOME

Benefits of using Dynamax Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Zapdos has fewer weaknesses compared to Moltres, but has much less advantageous match-ups (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dynamax Zapdos has already shown to be more immediately valuable than Dynamax Moltres, coming to the game days before the release of Gigantamax Kingler, a Water-type Raid Boss. Thanks to Zapdos' Electric and Flying typing, as well as its access to potent Electric-type attacks, it was shown to be one of the best counters for the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event.

Zapdos' Electric and Flying typing also provides it with a fair amount of resistance, making it the best defensive option among its Legendary Trio. Zapdos is only weak to Rock and Ice-type attacks. While Moltres does share this Rock weakness, Moltres' typings are both weak to Rock attacks, further multiplying the damage they do against Moltres.

Outside of this, Zapdos does very little when it is not in an advantageous match-up, still not having the bulk to take certain neutral match-ups. However, it still is seen as the best of the Dynamax Kanto Birds currently, thanks to it being able to take down powerful Water-types, which make up a surprising amount of the roster in Pokemon GO.

Also read: All Pokemon GO Adventure Effects and how to use them

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨