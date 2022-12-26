Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour December 27: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

As we step into the last week of both this month and this year in Pokemon GO, it is time for the final Spotlight Hour of 2022. Earlier weeks had already seen Wooper, Spheal, and Bergmite in the limelight for an hour.

The last Spotlight Hour event of the year will feature Cubchoo, with an increased spawn rate in the wild and another added bonus to incentivize trainers.

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO are the perfect opportunity for players to come across pocket monsters, with usually rarer spawn rates, appearing in large numbers over the course of the event. Their weekly nature means trainers are always eagerly waiting every Tuesday to participate.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...



12.1.2022 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...12.1.2022 🌠 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...12.1.2022 https://t.co/f3nBhamdvG

This article jots down all the details of this week's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO and how to best prepare for it.

Cubchoo will be showcased in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on December 27: Event bonuses and how to prepare

As mentioned earlier, this week's Spotlight Hour will see Cubchoo in the limelight with an increased spawn rate in the wild. The upcoming event is slated to be held on Tuesday, December 27, from 6 pm to 7 pm, local time. This will allow trainers from around the world to participate in the event at their own leisure in their timezone.

Cubchoo, also known as the Chill Pokemon, is an Ice-type pocket monster that Pokefans first saw back in Generation V. Sporting a light blue and white color hue, its physical characteristics are based on a polar bear cub. Players will easily be able to identify it by the means of its runny nose.

As noted beforehand, the pocket monster will be appearing more frequently in the wild due to the event's increased spawn rate. Players will quickly be able to see Cubchoo spawning around their in-game avatars on the overworld map.

One can evolve Cubchoo to its next form, Beartic, with the help of 50 Cubchoo Candy. While previously trainers were unable to evolve the critter wearing a holiday ribbon, with Winter Holiday Part 2, they can now do so to get their hands on a Beartic wearing the festive cosmetic.

The higher spawn rate of the event will allow trainers to stock up on the requisite amount of candy for the evolution. Once they have done so, they can then evolve whichever Cubchoo they have on their team with the best stats and IV to Beartic.

This week's Spotlight Hour event will also see the appearance of Shiny Cubchoo for lucky trainers to encounter. With the boosted spawn rate, there is a greater chance of coming across the elusive shiny variant of the pocket monster, which boasts a purple head instead of its normal blue.

In preparation of the event, Pokemon GO players need to stock up on a large amount of Pokeballs and ensure that there is enough space in their in-game Pokemon Storage Box, lest they run out of either during the Spotlight Hour. The event bonus for this week is 2x Transfer Candy.

This provides further incentive to players to catch as many pocket monsters as they can and then quickly transfer them during that hour. Furthermore, trainers should also use in-game items like Incense to increase spawn rate, Lucky eggs to increase XP earned, and Star Pieces to increase Stardust earned to make the most out of the Spotlight Hour.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?



#MythicalWishes A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses!See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true? A new year means new (and classic!) Pokémon, events, and bonuses! ⭐See what’s in store this January in Pokémon GO. Will your wishes come true?👀#MythicalWishes https://t.co/jtIC5H40aM

Niantic has already revealed the Spotlight Hour schedule for January 2023 and it is as follows:

Alolan Sandshrew on Jan 3

Swirlix on Jan 10

Seedot on Jan 17

Tynamo on Jan 24

Blitzle on Jan 31

Interested Pokemon GO players can check out more details about next month's content roadmap in this article.

Poll : 0 votes