Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour December 6: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

The final month of 2022 marks the beginning of a new season of Pokemon GO. Players already know what December has in store, with fresh events, new debuts, and seasonal celebrations slated to arrive. Trainers have also learned about the Spotlight Hour list this month and will showcase Wooper in the limelight this week.

The Spotlight Hour event makes for an excellent opportunity for players to catch the featured pocket monsters during the course of the event in large numbers and then evolve it, if such evolutions are possible for that particular species. More often than not, Niantic features rarer Pokemon during these Spotlight Hours that don't usually spawn in the wild.

Wooper will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on December 6

The upcoming week's Spotlight Hour is set to take place on Tuesday, December 6, from 6 - 7:00 pm local time, allowing trainers worldwide to participate in the event at their leisure. The week's limelight falls on the dual-type Water and Ground pocket monsters, Wooper.

Introduced back in Generation 2, Wooper is a cute cuddle pocket monster known as Water Fish Pokemon. During the Spotlight Hour event, it will appear with increased frequency in the wild, and players can benefit from catching several.

Wooper can be evolved by Pokemon GO trainers into Quagsire with the help of 50 Wooper Candy. The greater spawn rate during the event for the featured Pokemon affords players the perfect opportunity to accumulate the required amount of Wooper Candy to perform the aforementioned evolution. Players should also ensure they evolve their best catch by checking the pocket monster's IV and stats.

The increased spawn rate during Spotlight Hour will also be complemented by a greater chance for lucky Pokemon GO players to come across a shiny variant of Wooper. Shiny Wooper sports a pink hue rather than its normal blue, and players can also evolve the shiny variant to a Shiny Quagsire.

This week's Spotlight Hour will have an event bonus of 2x Catch Stardust to entice players to catch as many Wooper as possible. Before they engage with this week's Spotlight Hour event, players should check if they have a surplus of Poke Balls and enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box lest they run out of either during the event.

Furthermore, they should use certain in-game items to maximize their profits during the course of an hour, such as Incense to boost Pokemon spawn rate, Lucky Egg to increase the amount of XP earned, and Star Piece to boost the amount of Stardust earned.

Interested Pokemon GO players can check out more about what else lies in store in December in this article. Mythical Wishes has only just begun in the AR title; from the looks of it, there are a lot of exciting events penciled in.

