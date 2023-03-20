Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour March 21: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

With a new week beginning in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world can look forward to another iteration of the popular Spotlight Hour event. March 2023 has already seen Eevee and Rowlet in the limelight in the past two weeks. The upcoming Spotlight Hour event will showcase Litten, the Fire Cat Pokemon.

Weekly events such as Spotlight Hour sustain hype and excitement in the Pokemon GO community as they often feature rare pocket monsters with low spawn rates. They also draw people out of their houses and encourage them to hunt for these pocket monsters together, which adds to the community experience attributed to the AR title.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO.

Litten to be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on March 21: Event bonuses and how to prepare

This week's Spotlight Hour event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, spanning an hour from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. During this period, trainers worldwide will come across Litten with an increased spawn frequency in the wild in their respective time zones.

Introduced back in Generation VII, Litten is an Alolan Fire-type pocket monster that is also one of the three starter choices available at the beginning of Pokemon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon. The other two starter choices are Rowlet and Popplio. While the former already appeared last week in the Spotlight Hour event, the latter will appear next week.

According to Bulbapedia, Litten's physical characteristics are based on mackerel tabbies. Pokemon GO trainers can evolve Litten to Torracat with 25 Litten Candy and then further to Incineroar with 100 Litten Candy. Given that the Spotlight Hour event will feature the pocket monster with an increased wild spawn rate, players will be able to quickly amass the required amount of Candy.

Trainers are advised to evolve their catch with the best stats and IVs to get a powerful Incineroar for their battle party. While this week's Spotlight Hour event won't spawn the shiny variant of Litten, players will get to enjoy 2x Catch Stardust for the occasion.

In preparation, players are advised to ensure that they have an adequate number of Poke Balls and enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box so that they do not face an issue while catching Litten. They can also utilize in-game items like Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces to amplify their gains.

