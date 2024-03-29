Pokemon GO World of Wonders has introduced a set of Timed Research tasks for trainers to fix. The rewards include Pocket Monster encounters, in-game resources such as Pinap Berry and Revive, and XP.

World of Wonders runs from March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time to March 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time. It marks the return of Shadow Mewtwo to the mix. Furthermore, Giovanni has also added Shadow Groudon to his battle party.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The World of Wonders-themed Timed Research is available during the event. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Dark-type Pokemon - 500 XP

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon - 1000 XP

Catch 15 Dark-type Pokemon - 1500 XP

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Catch 25 Dark-type Pokemon - 2500 XP

Rewards: Vullaby encounter, 5x Hyper Potion, 5x Revive

Step 2 of 2

Catch 6 Shadow Pokemon - 3x Pinap Berry

Catch 12 Shadow Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Purify 6 Shadow Pokemon - 7x Pinap Berry

Rewards: Pawniard encounter, 5x Max Potion, 5x Max Revive

World of Wonders Taken Over Field Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The event also provides Field Research tasks for players to complete. The tasks and possible rewards are as follows:

Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Mysterious Component

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Sableye encounter [shiny variant available] or Inkay encounter [shiny variant available]

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Deino encounter [shiny variant available] or Vullaby encounter [shiny variant available]

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader - Pawniard encounter [shiny variant available] or Vullaby encounter [shiny variant available]

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 1x Fast TM or 1x Charged TM

With the Timed Research and Field Research completed, trainers can also choose to complete Pokemon GO World of Wonders Special Research.

Apart from taking on Giovanni with a Shadow Groudon, players can come across Shadow Mewtwo in 5-star Shadow Raids during Pokemon GO World of Wonders.

