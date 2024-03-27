Pokemon GO It's a Rocket World Special Research arrives with World of Wonders: Taken Over. Trainers will have a chance to encounter several pocket monsters and get their hands on a Super Rocket Radar.

Word of Wonders: Taken Over runs from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time. It features another chapter of the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, with the nefarious entity spawning with an increased frequency at PokeStops and in balloons.

Shadow Mewtwo has also reappeared into the mix, and our Shadow Mewtwo raid guide provides details regarding how to defeat it.

Pokemon GO It's a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

It's a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Step 1 of 5

Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 1500 XP, Aipom encounter

Step 2 of 5

Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Defeeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 2000 XP, Misdreavus encounter

Step 3 of 5

Step 4 of 5

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive

Step 5 of 5

Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust

Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust

Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust

Rewards: 6000 XP, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Expand Tweet

It's a Rocket World Special Research can be claimed in Pokemon GO till the end of the Season of World of Wonders on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 9:59 am local time. Players will need to complete any older Super Rocket Radar Special Research active on their account.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides: