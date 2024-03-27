  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 27, 2024 11:39 GMT
Pokemon GO It
Pokemon GO It's a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO It's a Rocket World Special Research arrives with World of Wonders: Taken Over. Trainers will have a chance to encounter several pocket monsters and get their hands on a Super Rocket Radar.

Word of Wonders: Taken Over runs from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time. It features another chapter of the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, with the nefarious entity spawning with an increased frequency at PokeStops and in balloons.

Shadow Mewtwo has also reappeared into the mix, and our Shadow Mewtwo raid guide provides details regarding how to defeat it.

Pokemon GO It's a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

It's a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Step 1 of 5

  • Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball
  • Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 1500 XP, Aipom encounter

Step 2 of 5

  • Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
  • Defeeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, Misdreavus encounter

Step 3 of 5

Step 4 of 5

Step 5 of 5

  • Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust
  • Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust
  • Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust
  • Rewards: 6000 XP, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

It's a Rocket World Special Research can be claimed in Pokemon GO till the end of the Season of World of Wonders on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 9:59 am local time. Players will need to complete any older Super Rocket Radar Special Research active on their account.

