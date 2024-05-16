Paldea Pokemon that deserve Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A won't arrive until 2025, but trainers are already excited for the return of Mega Evolution as one of the game's confirmed features. Although Pokemon from various regions are up for consideration, fans can't help but wonder if Paldean species will receive any Mega Evolutions. While nothing is confirmed, some Paldean Pokemon certainly deserve the first shot at getting Mega Evolutions.

Excluding Paldean regional counterparts tied back to pre-Generation IX Pokemon and Paradox Pokemon, which are effectively their unique forms, many Paldean Pokemon are still popular or capable enough for Mega Evolution. Every player has a preference, but when omitting regionals and Paradoxes, it's worth considering some Pokemon that are deserving of their first Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Ten Paldean Pokemon that are worth giving Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) The Paldean Starters

Paldea's starters getting Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A would likely be well-received (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Several starter Pokemon trios from multiple game generations have received Mega Evolutions. While it is unclear if Paldea's starters (Meowscarada, Skeledirge, Quaquaval) will get priority over other starters who haven't received megas, the possibility isn't zero. Even though Terastallization was the core gimmick in Paldea, the region's starters could have some impressive megas.

2) Garganacl

Mega Garganacl could be a defensive powerhouse in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garganacl likely isn't the best Gen IX Pokemon, but it benefits from being a strong defensive option thanks to its base stats and access to the ability to Purifying Salt. Given this information, the notion of a Mega Garganacl in Pokemon Legends Z-A could offer trainers an even more powerful defensive Pokemon to augment their teams.

3) Armarouge/Ceruledge

Armarouge and Ceruledge could both have great Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Armarouge and Ceruledge turned out to be two of the more beloved Paldean Pokemon, and that popularity is enough to propel them both into receiving Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This would be well-received since Armarouge is defense-focused and Ceruledge opts for offense, giving players options when outfitting their Pokemon teams.

4) Tinkaton

Mega Tinkaton could cause problems for plenty of powerful foes in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tinkaton's rarity as a Fairy/Steel-type Pokemon already sets it apart, making it unlikely that several players will be clamoring for Mega Klefki in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Additionally, Game Freak may not be inclined to provide megas for Magearna or Zacian. However, a Mega Tinkaton could still be a major counter to Dragon, Ice, Rock, Fighting, and Dark-type opponents while hitting like a truck.

5) Houndstone

Houndstone has the potential to be a great Ghost-type Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon Legends Z-A doesn't add Mega Ceruledge, it could offer another quality Ghost-type up for Mega Evolution with Houndstone. With quality base Attack, Defense, and Sp. Defense stats, Houndstone has plenty to gain by Mega Evolving, and maybe Game Freak could even give this ghastly pup a second elemental type to make it even more formidable.

6) Cetitan

Mega Cetitan could be a great tank-styled creature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paldea doesn't have a large quantity of native Ice-type Pokemon, but the ones it does have range from solid to great when it comes to battle prowess. To that end, if Pokemon Legends Z-A is hunting for a tanky Mega Evolution with incredibly high HP, adding Mega Cetitan would be a sensible option. Plus, Game Freak can exercise the option to give Mega Cetitan a second type if they choose.

7) Kingambit

Mega Kingambit has the potential to be a menace in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kingambit boasts an excellent daimyo-styled design in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, complemented by its ability to strengthen as its allies fall, thanks to its Supreme Overlord ability. Introducing a Mega Kingambit that stays true to its impressive design while vastly enhancing its Attack and Defense stats could make this Mega Evolution dominant well beyond Pokémon Legends Z-A, if Game Freak were to consider it.

8) Baxcalibur

A Mega Evolution for a Kaiju-like creature should be a hit in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a rare Dragon/Ice type combination, an appearance reminiscent of Godzilla, and pseudo-legendary stats, what's not to appreciate about Baxcalibur? If Game Freak doesn't want to provide Mega Evolutions to other Paldean Ice-types, then Baxcalibur is likely their best option. The prospect of a durable and hard-hitting Mega Evolved Kaiju-esque Pokemon is hard to pass up in Legends Z-A.

9) Annihilape

Is Annihilape too strong to receive a Mega Evolution? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Immediately upon its arrival, Annihilape became a popular Paldean Pokemon while also being very strong in battle thanks to its Vital Spirit and Inner Focus abilities, as well as access to the devastating Rage Fist move. Game Freak could be a bit shy about giving such a powerful Pokemon a Mega Evolution, but adding one to Legends Z-A would undoubtedly be a hit with fans.

10) Glimmora

Glimmora's rare type combination could make it a valuable Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aside from Glimmora's previous evolution Glimmet, the only other Poison/Rock-type Pokemon available in the series is Nihilego. Considering Ultra Beasts are otherworldly beings, it doesn't make much sense to give them Mega Evolutions. However, Glimmora could step in as a fantastic alternative. It's rare type combination and high Sp. Attack stat could make it a difficult foe to counter in battle.

Glimmora's overall appearance may not be the best of the bunch, but a well-designed Mega Glimmora could win over fans.