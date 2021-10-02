Pokemon GO: Best Counters for Cliff (October 2021)

Cliff is one of the three leaders of the infamous Team GO Rocket, the villainous criminal organization of Pokemon GO that aims to take over the world.

Players can challenge members of Team GO Rocket to earn a chance at catching Shadow Pokemon. After defeating enough members, they will be given the choice to battle one of the three leaders.

With every passing month, the Pokemon lineup these leaders challenge with see a shift.

Countering Cliff in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

First round

The only thing that remains consistent with Cliff's team in Pokemon GO is the Shadow Seedot that starts off the encounter. Seedot is a very weak Grass-type Pokemon that will not give any trouble.

To make quick work of this Pokemon, a Flying-type like Staraptor or Pidgeot are great choices.

Second second

The options for Cliff's next Pokemon are Poliwrath, Kingler, or Hariyama. This means that one could encounter a Water-type, a Fighting-type, or both. This further justifies the addition of a Flying-type to the player's team in Pokemon GO.

If the player has one, Zapdos is a great option that covers each of the weaknesses of every available Pokemon in this round as well as the Shadow Seedot before it.

Final ro

In the final round of the battle, Cliff could send out Sharpedo, Tyranitar or Torterra. Torterra, being a Grass-type Pokemon, takes super effective damage from Flying-type attacks.

The other two Pokemon share a common weakness to both Grass and Fairy-type attacks. With the other Pokemon from the previous round also sharing a weakness to Grass, a strong Grass-type Pokemon like Tangrowth is one of the best options for this battle.

For this battle, a type combination of Flying, Grass, and Electric will suffice. Given the type advantages and amount of Pokemon the player can bring to the battle, it is easy to deploy just one of each type at the very minimum.

