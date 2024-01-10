Pokemon GO - Best Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition team choices

Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup will go live on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). You can participate in the Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition till Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 2 pm PT. There are a few things that you need to keep in mind for it:
- You cannot use monsters with a Combat Power (CP) greater than 1,500
- You can only play with Dragon, Steel-, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters in this format
This article will discuss the Pocket Monsters that best fit each role – Lead, Switch (Safe Swap), and Closer – for the Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition in Pokemon GO.
Best Leads for Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition
1) Lucario
Base stats
- Attack: 145.7
- Defense: 95.5
- Stamina: 110
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Moves: Blaze Kick and Shadow Ball
2) Shadow Flygon
Base stats
- Attack: 129.1
- Defense: 109.5
- Stamina: 123
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/9
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Moves: Dragon Claw and Scorching Sands
3) Escavalier
Base stats
- Attack: 133.9
- Defense: 116.7
- Stamina: 107
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Moves: Drill Run and Megahorn
Best Switches for Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition
1) Galarian Stunfisk
Base stats
- Attack: 101.7
- Defense: 127.9
- Stamina: 169
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/12/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Moves: Earthquake and Rock Slide
2) Excadrill
Base stats
- Attack: 142.6
- Defense: 78.7
- Stamina: 139
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 2/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Moves: Drill Run and Rock Slide
3) Tapu Fini
Base stats
- Attack: 115.2
- Defense: 155.3
- Stamina: 108
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 1/9/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Water Gun
- Charged Moves: Surf and Moonblast
Best Closers for Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition
1) Registeel
Base stats
- Attack: 95.4
- Defense: 189.6
- Stamina: 130
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 2/13/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Lock On
- Charged Moves: Focus Blast and Zap Cannon
2) Shadow Registeel
Base stats
- Attack: 95.4 (+20% for shadow bonus)
- Defense: 189.6 (-20% for shadow forme)
- Stamina: 130
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 2/13/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Lock On
- Charged Moves: Focus Blast and Zap Cannon
3) Shadow Excadrill
Base stats
- Attack: 142.6
- Defense: 78.7
- Stamina: 139
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 2/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Moves: Drill Run and Rock Slide
We hope you can form a team that suits you best with these recommendations. We have an article that lists the best teams for the Fantasy Cup if you want assistance with the same in Pokemon GO.