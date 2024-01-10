Pokemon GO - Best Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition team choices

Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup will go live on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). You can participate in the Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition till Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 2 pm PT. There are a few things that you need to keep in mind for it:

You cannot use monsters with a Combat Power (CP) greater than 1,500

You can only play with Dragon, Steel-, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters in this format

This article will discuss the Pocket Monsters that best fit each role – Lead, Switch (Safe Swap), and Closer – for the Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition in Pokemon GO.

Best Leads for Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition

Best Leads for the Fantasy Cup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Lucario

Base stats

Attack: 145.7

145.7 Defense: 95.5

95.5 Stamina: 110

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 1/15/15

1/15/15 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Blaze Kick and Shadow Ball

2) Shadow Flygon

Base stats

Attack: 129.1

129.1 Defense: 109.5

109.5 Stamina: 123

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/9

0/15/9 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Dragon Claw and Scorching Sands

3) Escavalier

Base stats

Attack: 133.9

133.9 Defense: 116.7

116.7 Stamina: 107

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/13

0/15/13 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Drill Run and Megahorn

Best Switches for Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition

Best Switches for the Fantasy Cup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Galarian Stunfisk

Base stats

Attack: 101.7

101.7 Defense: 127.9

127.9 Stamina: 169

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/12/15

0/12/15 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Earthquake and Rock Slide

2) Excadrill

Base stats

Attack: 142.6

142.6 Defense: 78.7

78.7 Stamina: 139

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 2/15/15

2/15/15 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Drill Run and Rock Slide

3) Tapu Fini

Base stats

Attack: 115.2

115.2 Defense: 155.3

155.3 Stamina: 108

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 1/9/14

1/9/14 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Moves: Surf and Moonblast

Best Closers for Pokemon GO’s Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition

Best Closers for the Fantasy Cup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Registeel

Base stats

Attack: 95.4

95.4 Defense: 189.6

189.6 Stamina: 130

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 2/13/14

2/13/14 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Lock On

Lock On Charged Moves: Focus Blast and Zap Cannon

2) Shadow Registeel

Base stats

Attack: 95.4 (+20% for shadow bonus)

95.4 (+20% for shadow bonus) Defense: 189.6 (-20% for shadow forme)

189.6 (-20% for shadow forme) Stamina: 130

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 2/13/14

2/13/14 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Lock On

Lock On Charged Moves: Focus Blast and Zap Cannon

3) Shadow Excadrill

Base stats

Attack: 142.6

142.6 Defense: 78.7

78.7 Stamina: 139

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 2/15/15

2/15/15 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Drill Run and Rock Slide

We hope you can form a team that suits you best with these recommendations. We have an article that lists the best teams for the Fantasy Cup if you want assistance with the same in Pokemon GO.