Pokemon GO datamine discovers assets of highly anticipated Pokemon, fans discuss potential release periods

A massive Pokemon GO datamine has just surfaced online detailing new Dynamax Pokemon, as well as several Mega Evolutions and shiny variants. The biggest sources of these datamines are the Silph Road subreddit and the Pokemods X page. Expectedly, many players have taken to showing their excitement for the future of Pokemon GO.

Given the scale of some of these future debuts, it is likely that most of this content will not come to the game for quite some time. However, there are some picks from the datamine that could come to the game fairly soon, with the community making some of their own predictions.

Note: This article is based on a datamine. Readers are advised to take the information provided herein with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The first datamine is from user Redwineandbeer on the Silph Road subreddit. In the post, the Redditor showcases various Mega Evolutions, like both forms of Mewtwo, Metagross, and Camerupt. Additionally, Crowned Formes for Zacian and Zamazenta, as well as Eternatus, have been shown as well.

Comment byu/redwineandbeer from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

The post also talks about creatures that were mentioned in the files for Pokemon GO but had not yet had their sprites transferred to the mobile game. Most notably, Gigantamax Machamp and a new costumed variant for Pikachu were seen in the game's files.

Also read: All GO Adventure Effects and how to use them

Users may also notice that Kubfu and Urshifu are present in the datamine. Urshifu is one of the most notoriously broken creatures from the main series Pokemon games, so seeing it appear in GO will likely grab the attention of many players. Their Gigantamax Formes were also showcased in the datamine, likely cementing the pair as the best Max Battlers in Pokemon GO for the foreseeable future.

User WeedleLover2006 predicts the release date of these debuts

User WeedleLover2006 commented on the thread, with some solid predictions on when these creatures could make their debut in Pokemon GO. With so many Galar Pokemon discovered in the datamine, they predict that the next GO Fest could be focused on the Galar region.

This would make sense when one considers that the Kalos-themed GO Fest event is likely being saved for after Pokemon Legends Z-A's release.

Datamine discovers upcoming Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Another datamine from the Pokemod Group details upcoming Max Battle bosses coming to Pokemon GO. Notable mentions from this list include the Legendary Beasts from the Johto region, Chansey, and potentially Gigantamax Butterfree. Sableye, Passimian, and the Darmanitan line are included as well.

The Johto Beasts being included is a great choice. This may not be too far away given the recent conclusion of Max Battles featuring the Legendary Trio from the generation prior, the Kanto Birds.

Gigantamax Butterfree is also an interesting choice. While it was banned in competitive play in the main series due to its broken G-Max attack and the status effects it applied, it may not be as potent due to GO lacking status effects like sleep or poison.

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during GO Gigantamax battles

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨