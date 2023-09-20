Pokemon GO Galarian Slowbro and Slowking PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular event will take place from September 20, 2023, to September 24, 2023, allowing trainers a great chance to snag a few Psychic-type creatures for their battle teams. This includes Galarian Slowpoke, which can evolve into either Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking. That's certainly a plus, but what are the two latter Pocket Monsters capable of in battles?

Although neither of these creatures has much upside in PvE battles outside of Galarian Slowbro Mega Evolving, they perform quite well in Pokemon GO's Battle League PvP due to their sturdiness. Their Psychic/Poison typing also presents some interesting elemental type matchups against opponents.

However, if Pokemon GO players want to use either of these Galarian Gen I variants in battle, they'll want to outfit them with the right moves. It also doesn't hurt to learn how to counter them.

What moves can Galarian Slowbro/Slowking learn in Pokemon GO?

Galarian Slowbro and Slowking have slight variations in their learnable moves (Image via Niantic)

After evolving Galarian Slowpoke, Pokemon GO trainers will notice that Galarian Slowbro and Slowking have somewhat comparable stats and a decent collection of Poison and Psychic-type moves. However, each evolution can also learn distinct attacks that give them different capabilities in battle.

Depending on the learnable moves of each evolution, trainers may end up favoring one or the other.

Galarian Slowbro's learnable moves

Fast Moves - Confusion, Poison Jab

- Confusion, Poison Jab Charged Moves - Focus Blast, Psychic, Sludge Bomb, Surf

Galarian Slowking's learnable moves

Fast Moves - Hex, Confusion, Acid

- Hex, Confusion, Acid Charged Moves - Future Sight, Sludge Wave, Shadow Ball, Surf

What are Galarian Slowbro/Slowking's best movesets in Pokemon GO PvE?

Galarian Slowbro and Slowking don't have many applications in Pokemon GO PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Due to their relatively poor IV stats for offense, Galarian Slowbro and Slowking don't have much going for them in high-tier Pokemon GO PvE battles. Galarian Slowbro can Mega Evolve, which does offset its deficiencies a bit, but this is only a temporary fix. Otherwise, these two Pocket Monsters are better at tackling low-stakes raids and PvE battles.

Thanks to their elemental typings and solid durability, Galarian Slowbro and Slowking can at least do their duty when defending gyms. However, trainers wouldn't be wise to use them in 5- or 6-star raids or during gym assaults. Regardless, if players wish to utilize these two species for PvE, they'll want to lean into pure Poison or Psychic-type movesets.

Recommended PvE movesets for Galarian Slowbro and Slowking

Galarian Slowbro - Confusion + Psychic or Poison + Sludge Bomb

- Confusion + Psychic or Poison + Sludge Bomb Galarian Slowking - Confusion + Future Sight or Acid + Sludge Wave

By using attacks that match their elemental types, Galarian Slowbro and Slowking can trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) to deal greater damage.

What are the best PvP movesets for Galarian Slowbro/Slowking in Pokemon GO?

Galarian Slowbro and Slowking fare much better in Pokemon GO's PvP arenas (Image via Niantic)

In contrast to PvE arenas, Galarian Slowbro and Slowking have quite a bit of upside in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra League PvP. Their Defense and Stamina IVs are appreciated in player-vs-player combat, and each creature has access to a few extra attack types to give them counterplay against a wider breadth of opponents.

Nonetheless, Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking benefit from their move diversity in different ways. Both should still use Poison- and Psychic-type moves to benefit from STAB, but they also have access to different Charged Moves that give them versatility. It's best for trainers to use one STAB Charged Move and then pick up a second Charged Attack of a different type.

Recommended PvP movesets for Galarian Slowbro/Slowking

Galarian Slowbro - Poison Jab + Surf + Psychic

- Poison Jab + Surf + Psychic Galarian Slowking - Confusion + Surf + Shadow Ball

What are the best counters to beat Galarian Slowbro/Slowking in Pokemon GO?

A capable Ground-type like Groudon can make short work of Galarian Slowbro/Slowking (Image via Niantic)

Due to their fairly unique Psychic/Poison typing, Galarian Slowbro and Slowking only have three elemental weaknesses: Dark-, Ghost-, and Ground-type attacks. If trainers use Pokemon of the same type when they use these attacks, they'll trigger STAB and deal heavier damage to both of the Galarian Pocket Monsters, regardless of the arena.

Although most Dark-, Ghost-, and Ground-type creatures should be proficient at beating Galarian Slowbro/Slowking, players can give these Pocket Monsters a try if they're having trouble:

Groudon

Giratina

Hydreigon

Gholdengo

Darkrai

Landorus

Excadrill

Garchomp

Hoopa

Mamoswine

Chandelure

Gengar

Rhyperior

Yveltal

Krookodile

Weavile

Ursaluna

Zoroark

Bisharp

Keep in mind that the list of counters above is by no means exhaustive. As long as trainers are winning the type matchup against Galarian Slowbro/Slowking and are using Pocket Monsters with high CP and IV stats, they should be in good shape to defeat either opponent without much effort.