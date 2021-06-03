Pokemon GO: How to beat Cliff in June 2021

Pokemon GO players hoping to take on Team GO Rocket leader Giovanni will need to defeat his lieutenants first, and they're not pushovers like the rank-and-file Rocket grunts.

One of these lieutenants, Cliff, has a new team this month. Pokemon GO trainers will need to strategize new battle teams in order to counter Cliff's lineup. Fortunately, his team is far from infallible, and with the right Pokemon and moves his team can crumple all the same. With Cliff defeated, Giovanni's appearance will be one step closer for the player.

Pokemon GO: Counters to all of Cliff's current Pokemon

Cliff's team in Pokemon GO this June will start easy, and quickly scale up significantly after his first Pokemon is defeated. He begins with Seedot, which is unimposing and unlikely to deal significant damage to any player's Pokemon. However, after Seedot, the real fight begins. Cliff's second Pokemon can be one of three potential Pokemon between Kingler, Hariyama, and Poliwrath. His third Pokemon will be either Sharpedo, Torterra, or Tyranitar.

Countering these Pokemon may seem daunting, but it is fairly easy to account for thanks to elemental type weaknesses and an established meta of which moves work well against the Shadow Pokemon the Team GO Rocket leaders use.

When Cliff brings out Seedot, Pokemon GO trainers can typically defeat it with a few hits. But if they're aiming to eliminate it faster, they can use these counters:

Dragonite using Dragon Breath and Hurricane.

Crobat using Air Slash and Shadow Ball.

Dialga using Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor.

Goodra using Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor.

Heatran using Fire Spin and Flamethrower.

Toppling Seedot should be fairly straight forward, but the second Pokemon slot is where Cliff gets serious.

To deal with Kingler, players can counter it with:

Torterra using Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant.

Dragonite using Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw.

Gardevoir using Charm and Synchronoise.

Thundurus using Volt Switch and Thunderbolt.

Vileplume using Razor Leaf and Moonblast.

Togekiss using Charm and Ancient Power.

To counter Hariyama, Pokemon GO trainers can send out:

Togekiss using Charm and Ancient Power.

Gardevoir using Charm and Synchronoise.

Sylveon using Charm and Moonblast.

Victini using Confusion and Psychic.

Mesprit using Confusion and Future Sight.

Clefable using Charm and Moonblast.

To counter Poliwrath, the recommended counters are:

Togekiss using Charm and Ancient Power.

Torterra using Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant.

Gardevoir using Charm and Synchronoise.

Sylveon using Charm and Moonblast.

Vileplume using Razor Leaf and Moonblast.

Azelf using Confusion and Future Sight.

Cliff's third Pokemon slot is reserved for his heaviest hitters, but hopefully trainers will still have fighting strength left in their team after countering Cliff's last two fighters.

To beat Tyranitar, Pokemon GO players can try using:

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Scraggy using Counter and Power-Up Punch.

Machamp using Counter and Cross Chop.

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere.

Sirfetch'd using Counter and Close Combat.

Hariyama using Counter and Close Combat.

Countering Torterra can be effective with:

Dialga using Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor.

Ho-Oh using Incinerate and Brave Bird.

Dragonite using Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw.

Reshiram using Dragon Breath and Overheat.

Genesect using Fury Cutter and X-Scissor.

Beating Sharpedo is made easy for Pokemon GO trainers sending out:

Zekrom using Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere.

Thundurus using Volt Switch and Thunder.

Machamp using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

