Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 preparation guide

Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year celebration begins on January 29, 2025, and lasts until February 2, 2025. Since 2025 is the year of the snake, Niantic is featuring Ekans and its shiny variant front-and-center for trainers to catch during the event. Additionally, other wild Pocket Monsters and forms of content will be available.

Given the Lunar New Year celebration's short duration, some players may want to know how they can get the most out of it. Here's what trainers should know about the event.

What Pokemon can players find during Pokemon GO's 2025 Lunar New Year event?

Ekans will be one of the most prominent encounters during Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the wild Pocket Monsters that players can find in the wild during the Lunar New Year celebration in Pokemon GO:

Ekans

Onix

Snivy

Darumaka

Dunsparce

Gyarados

Dratini

Ekans encountered in the wild will have a higher chance of being found in its shiny variant, so trainers will want to be sure that they check each one that spawns on their map.

All the wild Pocket Monsters listed above will also be available in their shiny forms.

Here are the creatures players can find from hatching eggs during Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year event:

Makuhita

Nosepass

Meditite

Duskull

Skorupi

All these Pocket Monsters have a chance of appearing in their shiny variants, so collectors should be sure to stock up on all the eggs they possibly can.

What does Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year event have to offer?

Nosepass will be a common encounter throughout the event alongside Ekans (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Lunar New Year celebration does not offer many passive bonuses. During the event, trainers will have a higher chance of receiving Lucky Pokemon from trades. They will also have a higher chance of becoming Lucky Friends with another user.

Additionally, players will receive free daily research tasks that reward those who complete them with Pokecoins, a premium currency that can only be acquired by defending Gyms or by purchasing them. This is where the event receives most of its value among many active players.

Timed research involving routes will be available during the Lunar New Year celebration. By completing routes, players can find higher quantities of Zygarde cells, which are great for powering up the strong Legendary Pokemon. A collection challenge will also be available for users collecting the medals these challenges offer.

Finally, players can purchase a $2 research ticket that offers rewards, like Lucky Eggs, an Incubator, and encounters with Nosepass and Ekans.

