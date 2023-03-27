Pokemon GO March 26-31 (2023): Let's GO, Team GO Rocket Takeover, Popplio Spotlight Hour, and more

With just a few days left in March, there are no major new Pokemon GO events for trainers around the world to prepare for. As such, the Let's GO event and the Team GO Rocket Takeover event are set to continue with everything that they have to offer. Apart from that, players will get to enjoy the upcoming Spotlight Hour event and new Raid bosses in the next few days.

The developers at Niantic generally reveal the content roadmap for the next month on the last day of the previous one. Trainers are eagerly waiting until the end of this week to learn what will be on offer in April, including new events, possible debuts, and more. This article collates the major Pokemon GO highlights from the last few days of March, with everything that players can engage in.

What is in store for Pokemon GO trainers for the remaining days in March 2023?

1) Let's GO event

The Let's GO event began on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. Over the course of this event, Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour have spawned in the wild all over the world.

Additionally, lucky trainers have the opportunity to encounter Shiny Meltan by triggering the Mystery Box. Furthermore, the Let's GO event introduced a new set of Pokemon disguises that Ditto will now appear as in the wild. There are multiple event bonuses available as well, including higher chances of encountering Ditto.

A Collection Challenge and a Special Research story are also in place for Pokemon GO trainers to engage in and complete.

2) Team GO Rocket Takeover

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event began on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will come to an end on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. The event marks the arrival of brand new Shadow Pokemon to the game and a chance to encounter Shiny Shadow Pokemon after defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts.

This occasion also sees Shadow Regice being added to Giovanni's battle party in Pokemon GO. Furthermore, Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra are currently sporting new team combinations if players decide to challenge them.

Trainers will also be able to engage in a new Special Research story that will reward them with a Super Rocket Radar to help them search for Giovanni.

3) Spotlight and Raid Hour

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. It will feature Popplio, the Alolan Starter Pokemon, and will provide players with a bonus of 2x Catch XP.

The upcoming Raid Hour event will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. Lugia will appear far more frequently in Five-Star Raids over the course of the event.

4) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League that Pokemon GO trainers will get to enjoy for the last few days of March are as follows:

March 23 to March 30

Ultra League

Mountain Cup: Great League Edition

March 30 to April 6

Master League

Little Cup

5) Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid schedule

The ongoing Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid schedule in Pokemon GO is as follows:

Incarnate Thundurus Form (Five-Star Raid boss from March 21 to March 28)

Mega Venusaur (Mega Raid boss from March 21 to March 28)

Following that, the Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid schedule will be as follows:

Lugia (Five-Star Raid boss from March 28 to April 10)

Mega Alakazam (Mega Raid boss from March 28 to April 10)

While very little is known about what awaits Pokemon GO trainers in the month of April, we do know that the next Elite Raid event will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2023, with the Raid boss for this event likely to be Regieleki. Furthermore, it was previously confirmed that the featured Pokemon for April's Community Day event will be Togetic.

