How to defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (March 2023): Weaknesses and counters

With the Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 going live around the world in Pokemon GO, Giovanni's squad will soon start featuring Shadow Regice instead of Shadow Registeel. Furthermore, the event will see the Team GO Rocket Leaders showing off brand new team combinations. The occasion will also mark the arrival of new Shadow Pokemon to the game.

The Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 event is scheduled to commence on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will conclude on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. It will run in conjunction with the Let's GO event that's already live in Pokemon GO.

This article guides readers on how to beat Giovanni, details his weaknesses, and offers the best possible counters to his battle team in Pokemon GO.

How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO during Team GO Rocket Takeover event in March 2023

Taking on Giovanni in the popular AR title will most likely be a difficult endeavor for those who are unprepared for him. The Team GO Rocket Boss' squad boasts a number of powerful Shadow Pokemon that players will have to contend with. To encounter Giovanni, players will first have to assemble the Super Rocket Radar, equip it, and search for him.

#RisingHeroes We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! #RisingHeroes https://t.co/VCInQp0tff

The first Pokemon that Giovanni will send out in battle in Pokemon GO is always going to be Persian (Shadow). The Generation I Classy Cat Pokemon is an iconic partner of the Team GO Rocket Boss. It's a Normal-type pocket monster that's weak to Fighting-type moves.

The first phase of Giovanni's battle - Persian (Image via Pokemon GO)

The best counters for this Pokemon GO battle are as follows:

Terrakion with the moveset of Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Pheromosa with the moveset of Low Kick and Focus Blast

Lucario with the moveset of Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with the moveset of Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with the moveset of Counter and Dynamic Punch

For his second Pokemon, Giovanni has three possible options - Nidoking (Shadow), Cloyster (Shadow), and Garchomp (Shadow). The first option is a Generation I pocket monster which is a Poison and Ground dual-type. It's weak to Psychic, Ground, Ice, and Water-type moves.

The second phase of Giovanni's battle - Nidoking, Cloyster, and Garchomp (Image via Pokemon GO)

The best counters for this Pokemon GO battle are as follows:

Mewtwo with the moveset of Confusion and Psychic

Deoxys (Attack Forme) with the moveset of Zen Headbutt and Psycho Boost

Alakazam with the moveset of Confusion and Psychic

Galarian Darmanitan Zen with the moveset of Ice Fang and Ice Punch

Kingler with the moveset of Bubble and Crabhammer

Landorus (Therian Forme) with the moveset of Extrasensory and Earth Power

The second option is a dual-type Generation I Pokemon that features a combination of Water and Ice. It is weak to Fighting, Rock, Grass, and Electric-type moves.

The best counters for this Pokemon GO battle are as follows:

Kartana with the moveset of Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Xurkitree with the moveset of Thunder Shock and Discharge

Terrakion with the moveset of Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Lucario with the moveset of Counter and Aura Sphere

Zekrom with the moveset of Charge Beam and Wild Charge

The third option is the Generation IV pseudo-legendary pocket monster that boasts a Dragon and Ground-type combination. Garchomp is weak to Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves.

The best counters for the battle are as follows:

Galarian Darmanitan Zen with the moveset of Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with the moveset of Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile with the moveset of Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon with the moveset of Frost Breath and Avalanche

Jynx with the moveset of Frost Breath and Avalanche

With the arrival of the Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 event, Giovanni's third and final Pokemon is the powerful Regice (Shadow). The Generation III Legendary Titan pocket monster is an Ice type that's weak to Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire-type moves.

The third phase of Giovanni's battle - Registeel (Image via Pokemon GO)

The best counters for the battle are as follows:

Reshiram with the moveset of Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Terrakion with the moveset of Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Pheromosa with the moveset of Low Kick and Focus Blast

Metagross with the moveset of Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario with the moveset of Counter and Aura Sphere

Blaziken with the moveset of Counter and Blast Burn

Once Giovanni has been found, trainers can choose to battle the Team GO Rocket Boss as many times as they want until they defeat him. Upon successfully doing so, trainers will then get a chance to catch Regice (Shadow) in the game.

