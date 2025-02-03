Pokemon GO players share concerns over lack of Dynamax news during Unova Tour

Pokemon GO's upcoming GO Tour event for 2025 has certainly done a great job of garnering adequate hype, with the Unova region being one of the franchise's most beloved and its Legendary and Mythical Pokemon being slotted to return. However, one particular detail that has alarmed players is the lack of new Max Battle content.

A discussion was recently started on the Silph Road subreddit by user Gallad475, detailing their concern with the lack of Max Battle content announced by Niantic so far. While their point of view is legitimate, given how Max Battles are a bit controversial in the community, it could be for other reasons as well.

In the original post, Gallad475 expresses confusion as to why no Max Battle news has been released for Pokemon GO's 2025 GO Tour event. While other events in the game's recent past have incorporated some kind of Max Battle, not many yearly events have passed since their release.

A common sentiment expressed by many users, like Froggo14, is that since Dynamax Pokemon were introduced in the Galar region, they should not be added to events featuring other regions. With this in mind, some could argue that Max Battles will not be added due to it not fitting the theme of an event around the Unova region.

Other users like Delicious-Town1723 have thought that the lack of news for upcoming Max Battle content could be because Niantic is planning on surprise-releasing Gigantamax Garbodor for the Pokemonm GO Tour event. While this would make sense since Garbodor debuted in the Unova region, Niantic may have been more likely to release this news earlier if this was the case.

Many users seem to be okay with GO Tour 2025's lack of Max Battle content

With GO Tour 2025 offering so much content already, users like Trschaosz have expressed sentiment that the lack of Max Battle content may be for the best. With so many different Raid Battles and research tasks to complete for encounters with powerful creatures, adding Max Battles onto the stack can be overwhelming for casual players.

Should Max Battles come to Pokemon GO Tour 2025?

It is understandable why Niantic would choose to leave out Max Battles, but it is unfortunate for those who have tickets for in-person venues (Image via Niantic)

For majority of the playerbase, Max Battles in addition to the already-announced content for Pokemon GO Tour 2025 can seem a bit overwhelming, so it is for the best that Niantic chose to leave them out for this event. However, for the hardcore playerbase, less content is never truly a good thing.

Circling back to the original Reddit post presented earlier, Gallad475 mentions that they purchased an in-person ticket for the event, which can be an expensive investment. Not only must players purchase the ticket itself, but account for transportation and other accomodations for the trip as well.

Max Battles have a strong emphasis on in-person attendance, so putting them in in-person venues would seem like a smart investment on the part of Niantic, while valuing the dedicated fans who attend these events. With this in mind, one could empathize with the dissatisfaction among some users with their absence from the Pokemon GO Tour 2025.

