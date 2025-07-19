Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day takes place on July 20, 2025, from 2 to 5 pm local time. The event marks the debut of the shiny variant of the Paldean Water-type starter. The final evolution stage of Quaxly, Quaquaval, will get access to two new moves — Hydro Cannon and Aqua Step — starting from this event.This article provides a breakdown of key PvP and PvE information related to the Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day.Is the Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day worth playing?Yes! Irrespective of the PvP and PvE connotations of the highlighted creature and featured attacks, the event is worth playing. This is primarily because of the 3x Stardust bonus. Additionally, Shiny Quaxly will be available in Pokemon GO for the first time during the event.Quaquaval remains disappointing even with the addition of legacy Hydro Cannon and its signature move, Hydro Cannon. It won't be making a splash in either the PvP or the PvE arena, with several powerful Water-types already holding strong.Best IVs to look for in Quaxly Community Day in Pokemon GOEven though using Quaquaval in PvP is not really recommended, you should use the best versions of it if you do end up building a team around it.10 best IV spreads for Quaquaval for the Great League#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod118.5149901515100.000%135.599.91221653886218.514991151399.601%136.199.91211647281318.514950141599.425%135.599.41221644381418.514971131599.269%136.198.81221641804518.514982151199.194%136.799.91201640560618.514960151499.180%135.599.91211640330718.514920151399.180%135.599.91211640330818.514992121599.109%136.798.21221639145918.515003141199.039%137.399.412016379851018.514981141499.028%136.199.4121163781310 best IV spreads for Quaquaval for the Ultra League#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod131.5249711514100.000%175.5128.8157355289423224980131599.865%175.5127.9158354811433225000141499.810%175.5128.6157354615543224950151299.748%175.5129.4156354393653124932151599.606%175.5128.3157353889163224991141299.595%176.2128.61563538499731.524930151599.578%174.8128.81573537903831.524870151499.578%174.8128.81573537903932.524970101599.541%176.2126.21593536573103225001151199.528%176.2129.41553536139100% IV Quaxly to look for during Pokemon GO July Community DayLooking for a hundo during the July 2025 Community Day? Here are all the hundo Quaxly CPs:Level100% CP115 CP247 CP380 CP4112 CP5145 CP6177 CP7209 CP8242 CP9274 CP10307 CP11338 CP12368 CP13399 CP14430 CP15 (Research)460 CP16491 CP17522 CP18552 CP19583 CP20 (Eggs)614 CP21645 CP22675 CP23706 CP24737 CP25768 CP26798 CP27829 CP28860 CP29890 CP30 (Wild, no weather boost)921 CP31937 CP32952 CP33967 CP34983 CP35 (Wild, weather boosted)998 CP361013 CP371029 CP381044 CP391059 CP401075 CP411088 CP421102 CP431116 CP441130 CP451144 CP461158 CP471172 CP481186 CP491201 CP501215 CPCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts