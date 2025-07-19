  • home icon
Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jul 19, 2025 15:05 GMT
Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day
Quaxly in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day takes place on July 20, 2025, from 2 to 5 pm local time. The event marks the debut of the shiny variant of the Paldean Water-type starter. The final evolution stage of Quaxly, Quaquaval, will get access to two new moves — Hydro Cannon and Aqua Step — starting from this event.

This article provides a breakdown of key PvP and PvE information related to the Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day.

Is the Pokemon GO Quaxly Community Day worth playing?

Yes! Irrespective of the PvP and PvE connotations of the highlighted creature and featured attacks, the event is worth playing. This is primarily because of the 3x Stardust bonus. Additionally, Shiny Quaxly will be available in Pokemon GO for the first time during the event.

Quaquaval remains disappointing even with the addition of legacy Hydro Cannon and its signature move, Hydro Cannon. It won't be making a splash in either the PvP or the PvE arena, with several powerful Water-types already holding strong.

Best IVs to look for in Quaxly Community Day in Pokemon GO

Even though using Quaquaval in PvP is not really recommended, you should use the best versions of it if you do end up building a team around it.

10 best IV spreads for Quaquaval for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
118.5149901515100.000%135.599.91221653886
218.514991151399.601%136.199.91211647281
318.514950141599.425%135.599.41221644381
418.514971131599.269%136.198.81221641804
518.514982151199.194%136.799.91201640560
618.514960151499.180%135.599.91211640330
718.514920151399.180%135.599.91211640330
818.514992121599.109%136.798.21221639145
918.515003141199.039%137.399.41201637985
1018.514981141499.028%136.199.41211637813
10 best IV spreads for Quaquaval for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
131.5249711514100.000%175.5128.81573552894
23224980131599.865%175.5127.91583548114
33225000141499.810%175.5128.61573546155
43224950151299.748%175.5129.41563543936
53124932151599.606%175.5128.31573538891
63224991141299.595%176.2128.61563538499
731.524930151599.578%174.8128.81573537903
831.524870151499.578%174.8128.81573537903
932.524970101599.541%176.2126.21593536573
103225001151199.528%176.2129.41553536139
100% IV Quaxly to look for during Pokemon GO July Community Day

Looking for a hundo during the July 2025 Community Day? Here are all the hundo Quaxly CPs:

Level100% CP
115 CP
247 CP
380 CP
4112 CP
5145 CP
6177 CP
7209 CP
8242 CP
9274 CP
10307 CP
11338 CP
12368 CP
13399 CP
14430 CP
15 (Research)460 CP
16491 CP
17522 CP
18552 CP
19583 CP
20 (Eggs)614 CP
21645 CP
22675 CP
23706 CP
24737 CP
25768 CP
26798 CP
27829 CP
28860 CP
29890 CP
30 (Wild, no weather boost)921 CP
31937 CP
32952 CP
33967 CP
34983 CP
35 (Wild, weather boosted)998 CP
361013 CP
371029 CP
381044 CP
391059 CP
401075 CP
411088 CP
421102 CP
431116 CP
441130 CP
451144 CP
461158 CP
471172 CP
481186 CP
491201 CP
501215 CP
About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

