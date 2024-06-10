Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge provides trainers with various rewards for catching a certain set of pocket monsters, including Komala encounter, XP, and Stardust. The shiny variant of the Drowsing Pokemon debuted in Pokemon GO with the ongoing event.
Slumbering Sands runs from Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8 pm local time. Apart from the aforementioned Collection Challenge, it features event-themed Field Research tasks, a Pokemon Sleep Timed Research, and a paid Timed Research for trainers to participate in.
We have gathered all the available information for the Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge below.
Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge tasks and rewards: How to complete
The Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO trainers are as follows:
Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge
- Catch Mareep
- Catch Flaaffy (By evolution)
- Catch Ampharos (By evolution)
- Catch Oranguru
- Catch Sandygast
- Catch Palossand (By evolution)
- Catch Drowzee
- Catch Hypno (By evolution)
- Rewards: Komala encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust
