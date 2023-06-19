Pokemon GO Solstice Horizons: How to catch night-time spawns

Pokemon GO's Solstice Horizons event began on June 16 and will continue until June 25, 2023, at 8 pm local time. To fit with the Summer Solstice theme on June 21, 2023, Niantic has split the obtainable Pocket Monsters in the wild between day and night. If trainers are hunting for a specific species, they must know what time it appears during the event. Night-time Pokemon, as the name implies, appear in this Pokemon GO event after the sun has slipped beneath the horizon.

However, depending on where a trainer plays the game, the accompanying time may differ.

For Pokemon GO players hoping to catch these night-time creatures, it's worth looking at how their spawns operate during the Solstice Horizons event.

Which species spawn during night in Pokemon GO's Solstice Horizons Event?

The Solstice Horizons event is complete with separate collection challenges tasking Pokemon GO players with collecting creatures during a certain time of day. There are both day and night-time iterations of this challenge, and those who wish to reap the rewards must acquire every species listed.

According to Niantic, there are ten Pokemon who have their wild spawn rates boosted at night during the event:

Oddish

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Foongus

Lunatone

Stunky

Fomantis

Venipede

Sneasel

How to catch night-time Pocket Monsters during Pokemon GO's Solstice Horizons Event

Since creatures are relatively locked to a respective time window during this Pokemon GO event, trainers will want to ensure they play the game at night to find and catch the necessary Pocket Monsters. The trick is that night-time is obviously different depending on a player's location and respective time zone.

Pokemon GO tracks the local time for one's location to determine the time of day. Specifically, trainers will have to play the game two hours after sunset in their locale, wherein the wild species will switch to "night mode" spawning behavior.

For the Solstice Horizons event, trainers can find night-time Pokemon spawns two hours after sunset and up to two hours after sunrise. For example, if players are in an area where the sun sets at 7 pm, night mode will initiate at 9 pm and remain active until two hours after the sun emerges in the morning.

Those confused about the specific time can always look up when the sun sets and rises in their respective areas. Pokemon GO will also shift the game map to day/night when sunrise/sunset initiates, which is another visual cue players can use to their advantage.

Once players have successfully shifted to the necessary time of day, they should notice that the wild spawns change. Afterward, all that's required is for them to head out into the game world and search for Pokemon as they spawn. With ten species to catch, players may have to work at it for a while.

How to catch night-time spawns in Pokemon GO's Solstice Horizons

Before anything else, ensure the time in your area is two hours after sunset. Websites like Timeanddate.com can use your tentative location to determine when the sun has set in your area alongside obvious visual cues. After finding the time, you only need to confirm that two hours have passed since sunset. Once the timing has been confirmed, head out into the game world and keep moving to ensure that spawns are refreshing as much as possible. It's important to observe your safety in the meantime, as venturing into random areas at night can be dangerous if precautions aren't taken. As you move through the environment, depending on a few outlying factors, wild Pokemon should spawn in varied quantities on the game map. Simply tap and catch them with your best curveball throw. For additional assistance, using any standard Incense or Lure Modules available to you may not be a bad idea. These items, when used on a player or attached to a Pokestop, respectively, will increase the spawn rate of nearby Pokemon, improving the spawn variety by increasing the sheer volume of creatures that appear.

It may take a few hours, or even days, for Pokemon GO players to catch every night-time creature during the Solstice Horizons event. Fortunately, the event will continue until June 25, 2023, so trainers still have more than enough time to collect the species they need for their event-centric research tasks.

